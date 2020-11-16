On Nov. 10, the Decora Study Club met at the Victoria Women’s Club House. President Mary Virginia Jacobs called the meeting to order with 23 members present and two guests, Michael Hummel and his wife, Cora Jo Hummel, as reported by Joan Mathieu.
The collect and pledges were led by Joan Groll. Sandra Strickland read the minutes from the Oct. 27 meeting and Karen Perkins gave the treasure’s report. The social hour was hostessed by Jane Cox, Karen Greer, Eileen Fowler and Tina Curtis.
Valerie Parker introduced the guest speaker for the day, Michael Hummel. Hummel presented a program about the 19th amendment and why it took so long to be approved. The program highlighted the beliefs of Americans about women and their functions in our society. As women began to question the status quo during the 19th century, the right to vote, race and equality became a topic of discussion in our country. With the outbreaks of World War I and II, the roles of women in our society continued to evolve. On Aug. 26,1919, the 19th amendment was ratified. Hummel’s presentation was educational and enjoyed by all.
President Mary Virginia Jacobs reminded the members of our upcoming bake sale on Nov. 24.
Announcements included cares and concerns and the date of our next meeting on Nov. 24. The speaker will be Karen Greer, member of Decora. Greer asked members to bring an apron that has a significant meaning to their lives.
