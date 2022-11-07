Denton Ryan linebacker Anthony Hill — a five-star recruit and the top-ranked prospect at his position nationwide — announced that he is de-commiting from Texas A&M on Monday.
Hill, the No. 1 player on The Dallas Morning News’ top 100 recruits list for the class of 2023, committed to the Aggies in July over Texas. According to 247Sports.com, Hill holds 33 scholarship offers from the likes of Alabama, Oklahoma, USC and others.
“Thank you to the Texas A&M fans who have been a great support throughout my recruitment,” Hill said in a graphic shared by Hayes Fawcett of On3 on Twitter. “After further difficult discussions with my family, I will be decommiting from Texas A&M and reopening my recruitment.”
Hill told Fawcett that he plans on taking his recruitment down to National Signing Day in February. According to Nick Harris of Rivals, Texas is “trending” for Hill.
A 6-2, 225 linebacker, Hill has 67 tackles and 2 sacks for Denton Ryan (6-3), which plays Red Oak (8-2) in the Class 5A Div. I Region I bi-district round on Friday. An all-area honoree as a junior, and The News’ preseason defensive player of the year this season, Hill led Ryan with 131 tackles (18 for loss) and had 8 sacks as a junior. He made a team-high 47 tackles for Ryan’s state title-winning team in 2020.
Hill was named a MaxPreps preseason All-American, and to the Butkus Award watchlist.
Texas A&M (3-6, 1-5 SEC) has lost five games in a row since a 3-1 start and has already matched the program’s most losses in a single season since 2009.