After a groundbreaking was cancelled in January due to increased levels of COVID-19 in the community, DeTar Healthcare Systems hosted a tour of the cancer center they've been building since January June 30.
The center has been something that has been a goal for the hospital system for years and once it is completed in November it will join Citizens Medical Center as Cancer Centers offering treatment to Crossroads community providing patients more options locally.
The new 12,000-square-foot cancer center will take up the first floor of DeTar Hospital Navarro's Medical Plaza building at 601 E San Antonio Street which is expanding to accommodate space for 12 infusion bays, 11 patient exam rooms, medical and radiation oncology physicians, trained chemotherapy nurses and new technology to the hospital such as a onsite positron emission tomography/CT Scan and a Linear Accelerator.
"For us as an organization we've done oncology care here for a long time we've done chemotherapy her for a long time, but what this gives us the opportunity for us to do is that comprehensive care all under one roof," DeTar Healthcare System CEO Benard Leger said.
This center will be the second such comprehensive cancer care center in Victoria County join Citizens Medical Center which has been operating for about 50 years.
In the nine county region of crossroads there were a higher amount of cancer incidents on average a year per 100,000 than the rest of the state, with Victoria, Jackson and DeWitt having the highest incident rates in the region between 2014 and 2018, according to the National Cancer Institute.
About two thirds of cancer patients leave the area to go get treatment elsewhere instead of staying in market according to the data DeTar Healthcare System has been looking at while planning this cancer center, Leger said.
"We want to tell the story to the community that there is great cancer care that can be done here and you don't have to travel back and forth," he said.
The healthcare system is entering and competing in a market with Citizens Medical Center, which features many of the same features that DeTar's cancer center will, but also offers things such as higher end linear accelerator that can be more targeted and has greater range of movement and other specialized treatments, said Michael Olson, Citizens Medical Center CEO.
Citizens' sees about 700 patients a month just for radiation and has been able to meet the demand they've had on their center without issue, said Marissa Billups, Citizens' radiation therapy supervisor
The biggest challenge in the market right now is that often many time people feel they have to go to San Antonio or Houston to somewhere like a University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center get their treatment and outside of some surgeries, most cancer care can be done right in Victoria with providers that have been working in the area for years, Olson said.
"That's a percentage of people that are leaving because of their perception of it, not because there isn't the capability," he said.
One such person is 68-year-old Victoria retiree Roland Tieken, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018 and had sought treatment for it at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Sugar Land.
While he doesn't regret choosing to go elsewhere for some of his treatment finding out that there was similar levels of treatment available in Victoria where he can go to Citizens in the morning, get his treatment and go home rather than drive two hours to the Houston area and back, Tieken said. The convenience is especially helpful because his treatment can leave his exhausted afterwards.
With DeTar's Cancer Center set to join the community Tieken said he was glad that there will be more options for those in similar situation as him so they can stay close to home and choose what is right for them.
"Anytime you can provide more care in the market that's always a positive," Leger said. "It gives us an opportunity as health care providers in the market for both (hospitals) to reinforce great cancer care that can be provided in Victoria without you having to travel."
It's hard to tell if the market is viable for two cancer centers, but the patients having more options for their care is always a good thing, said Matthew McCurdy, Citizens' radiation oncologist. Having the center there will benefit DeTar financially as they can keep everything in house instead of having to refer people to Citizens or other care providers for what use to be missing.
"For the things they can't do I hope they continue to utilize the services we offer," Olson said noting it would not be in the best interest of the community to refer patients out of town if the service exists here already.
Cancer treatments offered at Citizens includes surgery (including robotic surgery), infusion therapy, radiation therapy, Stereotactic body radiation treatment, intense modulated radiation therapy, Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy, accelerated partial breast irradiation, brachytherapy for skin, breast and gynecologic, interventional radiology, supportive and palliative care, nutrition and physical therapy.
However, having consistent continuity care in one place locally ultimately leads to the best outcomes for patients, McCurdy said.
Patients do better emotionally and financially by not having to travel and not having to spend extensive time in a hotels while receiving treatment, he said.
A sentiment echoed by Mediha Ahmad, a DeTar radiation oncologist who just joined the hospital recently through a locums physician program.
"Its so difficult," Ahmad said. "Cancer patients are going through such a difficult time through their diagnosis and treatment and then have to travel a distance to get their care for several weeks. That takes a huge toll on their lives, on their families and on themselves and the fact that they can travel a minimal distance to get their care I think it makes such a big impact in their quality of life."
