Christ’s Kitchen buzzed with work as volunteers maneuvered their stations to feed nearly 700 people on any given day much like an active hive of honey bees. The queen bee of it all is Trish Hastings.
All the worker bees have their jobs, but everyone who enters the hives looks to get a word in with the queen of the hive. Whatever the issue, Trish answers with a smile, a personal conversation and a sense of hope.
Trish, the executive director of Christ’s Kitchen, uses her day to fill the stomachs of those in need with no questions asked, but she strives to go beyond a meal and look at the needs of the person.
She always tries to “see people the way God sees them,” she said.
“We use food to fill the stomach of course but also give something they don't have anywhere else and that might be some dignity, some respect, some love.”
During a Friday afternoon lunch rush, a woman pulled Trish aside asking for socks.
Without hesitation, “Of course. Do you need anything else,” Trish said. She consistently finds something more to give.
Christ’s Kitchen opened on March 18, 1985, and it served it’s millionth meal in June of 2004. Now, 17 years later that has been well surpassed with hundreds of meals served each day.
The kitchen is a nonprofit organization that focuses on serving one hot meal a day without judgment to the underserved and the homeless in the community.
Trish takes the mission to heart and uses it to get up each day.
“Why wouldn’t I,” Trish said about her volunteer work. “I do it because it's the best time I've ever had. I absolutely love the community we serve. They are the most amazing friends you'll ever have.”
Trish and every other person who works at Christ Kitchen does so without payment. But they do it for their community and to share the love and word of God, Trish said.
“I can't speak for every volunteer but that's my goal,” she said. “I think the people that volunteer here are motivated by the love of Christ, as well.”
That mentality and that goal is apparent through the walls of Christ’s Kitchen. A “God is Love” sign hangs above the food assembly. A photo of Jesus overlooks the work of the volunteers. The logo itself makes a cross.
VOLUNTEER STUFF HERE
A seemingly endless line of cars drive by the kitchen and receive a styrofoam box of hot food, along with some groceries, if they choose. Milk, eggs and some fresh produce are passed through the window from volunteer to driver with no proof of ID necessary. The drivers and passengers smile gratefully to whomever passed them their provisions to get them through the day or week.
Before the cars though, people who made the trek on foot were served first. Some, who frequent the kitchen, ask for Trish.
Though, it is difficult to find Trish as she constantly beelines from place to place, job to job and person to person at Christ’s Kitchen. But when she pauses, she gives the person in front of her, her full attention.
She tries to know each person by name, what they like or don’t like and offers advice for any of the challenges they want to talk about. Trish wears a mask all day, but when talking one-on-one, she pulls it down, shows a smile and maintains eye contact, which is important, she said.
BEYOND FOOD - EXAMPLE OF MAN AND HIS TEETH
WHAT DO BEYOND FOOD
FEEL VALUE AND FIND SUCCESS people that are hurting feel valued and respected and know the love of the lord
“It is the most rewarding to see people get it and come alive and have joy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.