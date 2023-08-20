HOUSTON — Tua Tagovailoa was intercepted on his first play of the preseason Saturday for the Miami Dolphins against the Houston Texans.
His second drive went much better.
Playing in his first game since sustaining a concussion on Christmas Day, Tagovailoa led a 14-play, 93-yard drive capped by a 2-yard scoring run by Raheem Mostert to give the Dolphins an early lead in a 28-3 win Saturday.
Tagovailoa sat down after that, ending his day 5 of 7 for 61 yards for the Dolphins (1-1).
“It’s a physical sport. It’s tough,” he said. “I went out there and was expecting to get hit. I was expecting to go to the ground, all of that.”
Houston rookie C.J. Stroud was much sharper Saturday than he was in his NFL debut last week when he was picked off on his first possession and finished with 13 yards passing on two drives.
Playing the entire first half Saturday, the second overall pick was 7 of 12 for 60 yards and helped the Texans (1-1) to a field goal on his second drive.
“I feel like I took a step,” Stroud said. “Definitely got to clean up some things but I feel like overall I got in a good rhythm and I started playing football like I’m used to.”
He had five straight completions on that drive, highlighted by a 14-yard throw on the run to Noah Brown. Stroud hasn’t yet been announced as the team’s starter. But he has started both preseason games and works almost exclusively with the first team in practice, making it seem increasingly likely that he’ll replace Davis Mills this season.
Coach DeMeco Ryans discussed the ways Stroud improved from his previous game.
“I think overall just with the operation of the offense,” he said. “I thought that C.J. was more efficient and more comfortable and I think that everyone around him played better and that allowed him to play better. So, I’m proud of the progression that CJ took this week.”
While Stroud showed improvement Saturday, perhaps the biggest play of the day for Houston came early in the second quarter by defensive end Will Anderson Jr., who was taken third in this year’s draft.
Anderson came off the line unblocked and plowed over running back Salvon Ahmed to sack Skylar Thompson for an 11-yard loss and force a fumble. Thompson quickly jumped on the ball to get it back.
“I thought Will did a really good job of disrupting by playing on their side of the line of scrimmage,” Ryans said. “That’s what we want from our defensive linemen.”
Anderson, who had 58 1/2 tackles for losses and 34 1/2 sacks in three seasons for Alabama, is expected to help improve a defense that has struggled to get to the quarterback in recent years.