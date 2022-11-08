If you’re keeping a close eye on the results, you should follow one overarching rule: Don’t jump to conclusions. Recent political fights around voting and election administration have had subtle but significant impacts on how election night will likely play out. Keep those in mind as you evaluate who is going to win and whether you think anything alarming is going on.
One reason you should exercise caution: Voting habits seem to be shifting. In the past, voters who cast their ballots by mail were generally more likely to be Republicans than Democrats, in part because mail-in voting is open to anyone over 65, and older voters lean Republican. In 2018, 42% of people who voted by mail had mainly voted in GOP primaries, compared with 31% Democratic primary voters, according to numbers crunched by GOP voter data expert Derek Ryan.
But Donald Trump’s railing against mail-in voting in 2020 and subsequent efforts to cast doubts on the security of mail-in ballots seem to have convinced more Republicans to vote on Election Day. A Quinnipiac poll of Texas in late September found that 64% of voters who planned to vote by mail planned to vote for O’Rourke. Fifty-three percent of people who said they intended to vote early said they would vote for O’Rourke. Meanwhile, 75% of voters who said they intended to vote on Election Day said they intended to vote for Abbott. That’s only one poll — and it’s risky to draw conclusions from just one poll. But it suggests that Democrats may want to temper their enthusiasm if the numbers for O’Rourke and other Democrats look strong early in the night. It’s possible that only the early votes will have been counted — and that the Election Day numbers might look much worse for their candidates.
Spectators should also exercise caution if they see anything that looks a bit irregular. Elections in Texas are decentralized. The work of setting up polling stations and tabulating votes is done by the counties. And in a state with 254 counties, minor problems are almost certain to emerge. An overworked poll worker types a number wrong into a computer. The power goes out at a polling place. An election worker doesn’t understand a rule about voter ID requirements.
None of those, on their own, are confirmation of wrongdoing. These are often signs that elections are messy in Texas, and that there’s room for improvement — not necessarily indications of widespread fraud. Counties have systems in place to make sure every vote is counted and errors are fixed. Many simple mistakes will be quickly corrected.
But grumbling often happens. Look at Harris County, where a lot of drama often occurs. Vote counting often goes on for hours there, usually into Wednesday morning. Nearly every year, there are concerns raised by state workers, local partisans and journalists on Twitter about how long it will take or is taking. But keep in mind that Harris County has a larger population than Kentucky. It’s about the geographic size of Delaware. And it has more than 700 voting centers spread out among its 1,700 square miles. It’s of course going to take a long time to gather and count its votes.
Other counties, too, will surely have issues pop up that will make vote counting take longer there. Many times, those minor issues will generate little notice because they won’t affect how the major races are called.
But if a race is especially tight, it’s possible we won’t know the winner on election night. In fact, it’s a guarantee that all votes won’t be counted by the end of Nov. 8. In Texas, absentee voters can send their ballots on Election Day, as long as their ballots are postmarked by 7 p.m. and received by the county election office by 5 p.m. the next day. Completed ballots from overseas military voters are accepted if they’re received up to five days after Election Day. Usually that doesn’t matter, because the number of ballots we’re talking about is relatively small — not enough to flip the election. But if a race is close enough, it might make a difference.
And if a race is close enough, candidates are allowed to request a recount. The state law around recounts is a bit complex: If the margin of victory is less than 10% of the number of votes the leading vote-getter received, the second-place finisher can call for a recount. (For instance, if candidate A gets 2,000 votes and candidate B gets 1,850 votes, the margin of 150 is less than 200, which is 10% of 2,000, so candidate B can call for a recount.) If a recount is requested, it could take days or weeks to determine a final result.
Waiting past Election Day to learn the outcome is not all that unusual. This has happened multiple times in Congressional District 23 in recent years. In the 2020 Republican primary runoff, Raul Reyes was down by 45 votes at the end of election night. One month and seven days later, he conceded after his deficit had been narrowed by only six votes.
In the 2018 general election, Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones trailed Republican incumbent Will Hurd by around 1,000 votes. She went to court to extend the canvassing deadline in the race as she sought to learn more about provisional ballots that had been cast in the race — and even attended the congressional orientation while the matter was being litigated. Ultimately, she conceded nearly two weeks after Election Day.