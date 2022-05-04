Local businesses have seen support from the community, business owners in downtown Victoria said Wednesday.
"There are some great businesses downtown," said Krystin Ortiz, 40. "If you have a thriving downtown, you have a thriving city."
Ortiz, who owns the Santa Rita Market at 107 W Santa Rosa St., was honored by the Victoria City Council Tuesday night with a Keep Victoria Beautiful Award for the transformation of her business. She sells merchandise from local artists such as woven and leather hats and purses, earrings and ceramic figures. Everything is handmade in the store.
"I feel when we have small storefronts, it catches people's attention," Ortiz said. "When they come in, they have a personal experience, which is probably the most important thing."
The Cinco De Mayo celebration in Victoria Thursday is scheduled from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at DeLeon Plaza downtown. The event is sponsored by Glazer Beer and Beverage.
Catrinas, the artsy skeleton figurines made in ceramic, clay, and other materials have become an extraordinary hallmark of Mexican popular culture, one that reflects Day of the Dead traditions in particular and which also tells a history dating back over a century.
El Día de Muertos in Mexico
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.