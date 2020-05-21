Texas driver’s license offices will reopen with limited services starting May 26, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday.
The first reopening phase includes Northwest and West Texas offices followed by South and Central Texas offices on May 29 and North and Southeast Texas offices on June 3, according to a news release.
The limited services that will be offered include: applying for a Texas driver’s license, learner’s permit or ID card and scheduling a drive test. Services will only be offered with an appointment, according to the release.
The Texas Department of Public Safety – which runs the driver license offices – will launch an appointment system Friday through which people can book an appointment up to six months in advance.
“This phased opening of our driver license offices and the launch of DPS’ online appointment system prioritizes the health and safety of our communities and ensures Texans have access to the services they need at their local driver license offices,” Abbott said in a written statement.
134,381 Texans filed for unemployment last week
Another 134,381 Texans filed for unemployment last week. Since the week ending March 14, just shy of 2.1 million Texans have filed for benefits.
This week’s claims are down 5.1% from the week ending May 9, when just over 140,000 Texans filed for unemployment. Across the nation, 2.4 million Americans filed for unemployment last week.
On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the latest phase of reopening the state’s economy. Child care centers were allowed to open Monday, and bars and bowling alleys – among other select businesses – are permitted to open their doors starting Friday.
But as some Texans return to work, it’ll likely take some time before the economy rebounds. Not all business owners are opting to reopen their doors, and many customers remain hesitant over whether it’s safe to return to restaurants, retail stores and other businesses.
The Texas Workforce Commission, which handles the state’s unemployment claims, voted Tuesday to phase out child care subsidies for low-income and essential workers. They will continue making payments for up to three months, but these workers can no longer apply to the subsidy program.
Houston-area water park set to open, despite orders
A Houston-area water park said it will defy Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders and reopen Saturday for Memorial Day weekend, the Houston Chronicle reported.
While indoor and outdoor pools can operate at 25% occupancy, the governor’s directives specifically say people should continue to avoid interactive amusement venues like water parks.
The Big Rivers Waterpark in New Caney will host up to 2,020 people daily through May. That’s almost 20% of its maximum capacity, said Monty Galland, CEO and developer for the park’s parent company, in a Facebook video.
Texas Supreme Court justice tests positive for coronavirus
Texas Supreme Court Justice Debra Lehrmann is the first high-ranking state official with a known case of COVID-19, The Dallas Morning News reported Thursday.
Lehrmann and her husband, Greg, who also tested positive for the virus, got tested at one of Austin’s drive-thru testing centers last week after experiencing fevers and body aches, the News reports.
Dallas County Judge sees positive signs in data
, but worries about a resurgenceAs Texas continues to reopen its economy, Dallas County has seen its hospitalization and new positive test numbers stay relatively steady, County Judge Clay Jenkins told The Dallas Morning News on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, the county began releasing the number of emergency room visits in local hospitals by people suspected to have COVID-19. The first day’s number was 409. And the trend line for that statistic has stayed relatively stable for at least the past two weeks, the newspaper reported. Similarly, the county reported 185 new cases Wednesday, down 40 from the day before and part of what the Morning News described as a continued decline.
Texas reports 51,323 cases and 1,419 deaths
Texas reported 1,411 more cases of the new coronavirus Wednesday, an increase of about 3% over the previous day, bringing the total number of known cases to 51,323. Hall County reported its first case Wednesday; over 85% of the state’s 254 counties have reported at least one case.
Harris County has reported the most cases, 9,859, followed by Dallas County, which has reported 7,904 cases. See maps of the latest case numbers for each county and case rates per 1,000 residents.The state has reported 50 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 1,419 – an increase of about 4% from Tuesday. Harris County reported two additional deaths, bringing its total to 207 deaths, more than any other county.
As of Wednesday, 1,791 patients are known to be hospitalized in Texas. That’s an increase of 59 patients from Tuesday. At least 770,241 tests have been conducted.
