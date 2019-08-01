There will be a Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) 12-hour education classes from 2 to 6 p.m. Aug. 31-Sept. 2 at Homewood Suites By Hilton 6705 N.E. Zac Lentz Parkway. The program is designed to help DWI offenders increase their knowledge about alcohol and drugs as these substances relate to driving skills. The class is four hours per day over three consecutive days. Call 361-423-0139 or register online at DrinkingorDriving.com.
