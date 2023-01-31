Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Rain showers early becoming a steady light rain overnight. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 33F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain showers early becoming a steady light rain overnight. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 33F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.