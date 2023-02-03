The annual Equipping the Saints will be Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 106 N. DeLeon St.
The all-day event is sponsored by the Bluebonnet Conference of ELCA Congregations, but is open to all.
The theme is ETS 2023—The Post-Pandemic Church, Seeking Renewal & Revival For Our Mission Together." It will re-examine how we do ministry, the challenges we face in the future, and the hope that Christ and the Church provide, according to a news release from Pastor Herb Beyer, event coordinator.
This marks the 39th year of Equipping the Saints, known for its many workshops that provide important insights and Biblically-based practical tools to equip people to do congregational and community ministry and mission. There will be opportunities for personal and spiritual growth, table fellowship (catered meal) with Christians of area congregations, child care for young children of attendees, and the experience of worship as the body of Christ.
While the event is sponsored by ELCA (Lutheran) congregations, it is open to people of all denominations and typically draws people from a 10-county area and some from San Antonio and Austin and other small town areas.
The Church, country and culture have been through a lot these past three years. We have suffered many a “storm” that has come our way, figurative and literal. Discover what has been learned from our experiences, and how the Church can better serve the people of our communities.
Workshop leders include Norm Beck, professor of Biblical Studies at Texas Lutheran University; Lane Johnson, counselor, family therapist and life coach; Dave Sather, Certified Financial Planner and CEO of Sather Financial Group; Michael Chavez, CEO of Hospice of South Texas; Revs. Larry Green and Steve Hernandez, chaplains; Rev. Sharon Wiggins, Rev. Ildiko Rigney, and Rev. Cheryl Kester-Schmidt, pastors; Gerald Bludau, Michael Martignoni and Matt Bochat, Master Gardeners; Rev. Patrick Meltonm the United Methodist Church; Dr. Maurice Wilkinson, family practitioner and chief of staff at Lavaca Medical Center; Chris Steubing, director for evangelical mission-Southwestern Texas Synod pastor; and Marianne Gould, minister of Music and Worship.