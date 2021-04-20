Evangelina “Eva”
Berrum
AUSTIN — Eva Berrum, 67, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2021 in Austin. She is survived by Ramiro Salas Sr., her 3 children Kimberly S. Delagarza (Leonard Delagarza), Ramiro Eddie Salas, and Erineo Jayson Castillo, also by her 5 grandchildren, Alize Salas, Leonard James Delagarza III, Jacob Sylvester Delagarza, Jayson S. Vick, and Abbigail Joy E Delagarza. Eva retired as a Nurse from Citizens Medical Center in 2016. She loved spending time with her family. Please join us in honoring her life on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 1:00pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home 361-575-3212.

