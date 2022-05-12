A sea vessel (or is it a sea monster?) that will never float on water but has toured the nation is about to be christened in Victoria to honor a longtime arts supporter.

“Wake,” an animatronic art installation taking shape at the corner of East Power Avenue and North Liberty Street in Victoria, is a collaboration between Houston artist Mel Chin and the University of North Carolina at Asheville.

It is being assembled for a six-month visit to the Crossroads working with the Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art to honor its late founder and executive director, Ann Harithas.

On Tuesday, a handful of artists from UNCA and its STEAM Studio were busy at work preparing the 21-foot-tall animatronic figurehead named Jenny and the ribs of a ship based upon the USS Nightingale.

Jenny, the figurehead, is named for Jenny Lind, the opera singer who was brought to the United States by P.T. Barnum and was known as “the Swedish Nightingale.” In the 2017 film “The Greatest Showman,” actor Rebecca Ferguson portrayed Lind, opposite actor Hugh Jackman as Barnum.

Although the design certainly portrays a ship, the ribs are formed to appear as if bleached, like the bones of a beached whale — or a grounded ship.

Sara Sanders and Justin Turcotte, both of the UNCA team, worked on Jenny as another team assembled the ribs.

The installation will be dedicated to Harithas when it opens May 21 with an evening celebration.

“Wake” was created in 2017 and 2018. The animatronics were designed by seven engineering students in conjunction with art students at the UNCA’s STEAM Studio, said Sanders, who is director and collaborative co-founder of the unique creative studio.

The installation was exhibited in New York City’s Times Square in 2018 and later back at home in Asheville.

The Nightingale was originally built as a slave ship, but it was captured purchased by the Union Navy and took on an opposing mission.