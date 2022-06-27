Calhoun County:
Port O'Connor
The Port O'Connor Chamber of Commerce will host its 52nd Annual Fourth of July Celebration, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday with craft and food vendors at King Fisher Beach, 409 Park St., and ending in a fireworks display after dark over Matagorda Bay.
The Port O'Connor Volunteer Fire department, 101 6th St., will host its annual July 4th Barbecue and Silent Auction, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
The town will host a Fourth of July parade, at 9 a.m. Monday.
Port Lavaca
The Port Lavaca KOA will host its annual Fourth of July Celebration with live music by DJ Blake and fireworks over the Bay on Sunday. The show is open to the public.
Seadrift
DeWitt County
CUERO
The City of Cuero is hosting fireworks at the Cuero Municipal Park, starting at dark. The pool and splash pad will also be free from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday.
