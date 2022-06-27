Jackson County
Edna
The Brackenridge Park and Campground in Edna is hosting an Independence Day Celebration from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. The event, which is free to the public, is sponsored by the Lavaca-Navidad River Authority.
The celebration features several events throughout the day, such as the Antique Tractor Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Antique Tractor Parade beginning at 3 p.m.
The Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull, meant for children ages 3-8, runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Following the event, the “Ride-em-Push’em-Pull-em Parade,” a ceremony featuring decorated bicycles, strollers, and wagons will begin.
Two watermelon-eating contests, one for children ages 9-14 and another for adults, will start at noon. Registration opens 30 minutes prior to each contest.
Also returning for 2022 is the Family Obstacle Course Competition. Teams of five will compete in a challenge akin to the television show “American Ninja Warrior.” According to Brackenridge Park’s website, the obstacle course can be found “at the playground area between the pull thru sites and the first camping circle.” The competition will begin at 2 p.m.
This year’s celebration will not feature fireworks, as the “supplier is unable to provide the necessary pyrotechnics required for the fireworks show.”
For more information on the event, visit the Brackenridge Park and Campground website.
Refugio County has no events scheduled for the weekend, including Independence Day.
The Tivoli Volunteer Fire Department will not host a barbeque event this weekend, either.
Calhoun County:
Port O'Connor
The Port O'Connor Chamber of Commerce will host its 52nd Annual Fourth of July Celebration, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday with craft and food vendors at King Fisher Beach, 409 Park St., and ending in a fireworks display after dark over Matagorda Bay.
The Port O'Connor Volunteer Fire department, 101 6th St., will host its annual July 4th Barbecue and Silent Auction, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
The town will host a Fourth of July parade, at 9 a.m. Monday.
Port Lavaca
The Port Lavaca KOA will host its annual Fourth of July Celebration with live music by DJ Blake and fireworks over the Bay on Sunday. The show is open to the public.
Seadrift
DeWitt County
CUERO
The City of Cuero is hosting fireworks at the Cuero Municipal Park, starting at dark. The pool and splash pad will also be free from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday.
