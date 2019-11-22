Wednesday
Grace Lutheran Church, 9806 N.E. Zac Lentz Parkway, will have a Thanksgiving Eve Service at 7 p.m. The public is invited to come and give thanks.
Dec. 1
The Steel Magnolias, of San Marcos, will present “Christmas Joy” in a community Christmas concert at 5:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church. The concert is free but a love offering will be received.
Palestine Baptist Church will celebrate its 150th Church Anniversary, 1869-2019, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 4102 N. Ben Jordan St. The guest speaker for the 11 a.m. service is the Rev Frank Harvey, of Morning Star Baptist Church in Bloomington. The guest speaker for the 3 p.m. service is the Rev. C.H. Wallace of Mother Zion Baptist Church in Wharton.
Dec. 2-6
Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 808 S. Navarro St., will have its annual Fall Revival at 7 p.m. nightly, Dec. 2-6.
Dec. 4, 11 & 18
Grace Lutheran Church, 9806 N.E. Zac Lentz Parkway will have Advent services at 7 p.m.
Dec. 7
Holy Cross Catholic Daughters will have its annual Christmas Craft Show from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Yorktown Community Hall, 60 Community Hall Road, in Yorktown, across from Holly Cross Catholic Church. The show will feature local and regional crafters and vendors, items range from shabby antiques to homemade jams and jellies. There will be two halls with vendors. Breakfast and lunch is also available for purchase at Santa’s Café.
Dec. 8
Mount Nebo Baptist Church, 704 E. Park St., will have its annual Christmas Program at 5 p.m. The theme of the event is “The Family Spirit of Christmas – Let’s Celebrate the Savior”. The program will consist of soloists, skits, Christmas readings, praise dancers and musical selections. Attendees are asked to wear red, if possible.
The music ministry of Baptist Temple Church, 1804 N. Laurent St., presents “Here Comes Christmas” at 6 p.m. Lots of songs, old and new, will be sung. The final section of the music is a portrayal of that first night in Bethlehem, Jesus’ birth. For more information, call 361-573-9296.
Regularly occurring church services, Bible studies and classes will be posted on our online calendar only.
