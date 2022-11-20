Younghoe Koo kicked a go-ahead 53-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter and Cordarrelle Patterson set an NFL record with his ninth career kickoff return for a touchdown to lift the host Atlanta Falcons to a 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
Patterson pieced together several key runs to set up Koo, who split the uprights to cap a 12-play drive with 1:47 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Jaylinn Hawkins intercepted Justin Fields on the ensuing drive to seal the win for the Falcons (5-6), who snapped a two-game skid.
Atlanta’s Marcus Mariota threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to rookie Drake London early in the first quarter and rushed for a 10-yard score late in the third.
Patterson etched his name into the record books with 4:18 remaining in the second quarter. He caught the ball three yards deep in the end zone and raced up the middle en route to a 103-yard return for a touchdown that trimmed Chicago’s lead to 17-14.
Patterson shared the NFL record with Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington prior to the game.
Fields threw for 153 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 85 yards and a score for the Bears (3-8), who have lost four in a row and seven of their last eight games.
Mariota, who completed 13 of 20 passes for 131 yards, scrambled and found London in the left corner of the end zone to open the scoring at 9:37 of the first quarter.
LIONS 31, GIANTS 18
Jamaal Williams scored three rushing touchdowns and the visiting Detroit Lions achieved a three-game winning streak for the first time since 2017 by surprising the New York Giants 31-18 on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.
Williams rushed for 64 yards on 17 carries. Jared Goff passed for 165 yards, while Justin Jackson rushed for 66 yards on nine carries. Amon-Ra St. Brown caught seven passes for 76 yards for Detroit (4-6).
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones passed for 341 yards and a touchdown but was also picked off twice. Jones also rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown, but star running back Saquon Barkley was held to 22 yards on 15 carries.
Wan’Dale Robinson caught nine passes for 100 yards for the Giants (7-3). New York’s defense gave up a season high in points.
PATRIOTS 10, JETS 3
Marcus Jones returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown with five seconds remaining as the New England Patriots picked up their 14th consecutive win over the New York Jets, escaping with a 10-3 victory on Sunday afternoon in Foxborough, Mass.
In a game that featured 17 punts, Jones provided the only touchdown to lead the Patriots (6-4) to their third straight win. New England’s defense was suffocating, holding New York (6-4) to just 2 yards of total offense in the second half and 103 for the entire game.
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones completed 23 of 27 passes for 246 yards, while Damien Harris finished with 65 yards on eight carries. Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for just 26 yards but added another 56 on six catches.
Zach Wilson threw for just 77 yards on 9-for-22 passing. He also ran for a team-high 26 yards, while Michael Carter went for 19 yards on eight carries. New York’s defense stood strong as well, sacking Jones six times.
RAVENS 13, PANTHERS 3
The Baltimore Ravens controlled the game on defense and scored 10 points in a 71-second span to break a fourth-quarter tie on the way to beating the visiting Carolina Panthers 13-3 on Sunday.
Lamar Jackson scored the game’s only touchdown on a 1-yard run two plays after a Carolina turnover.
The Panthers, who committed three turnovers, were limited to 205 yards of total offense, with only 36 of those coming on the ground. Fifty of the yards came on their last possession.
Jackson completed 24 of 33 passes for 209 yards with an interception. He rushed for 31 yards, so he was involved in a majority of the team’s 308 yards of total offense.
Carolina quarterback Baker Mayfield was 21-of-33 passing for 196 yards and two interceptions. He was sacked four times.
Justin Tucker’s 37-yard field goal broke a 3-3 deadlock with 8:27 remaining.
The Panthers (3-8) took two snaps on their next possession, with Shi Smith fumbling near the end of a short pass play and Baltimore’s Marlon Humphrey recovering.
The Ravens (7-3) converted by covering 31 yards in two plays, the first a 29-yard run by Kenyan Drake. It marked Baltimore’s seventh possession that included snaps in Carolina territory, but the first of those to result in a touchdown.
BILLS 31, BROWNS 23
Josh Allen passed for 197 yards and one touchdown and Tyler Bass matched his career best with six field goals to help the host Buffalo Bills record a 31-23 victory over the Cleveland Browns in a game played in Detroit due to the historic snowfall in the Buffalo area.
James Cook rushed for a career-high 86 yards and Devin Singletary also rushed for 86 yards and tacked on a score for the Bills (7-3), who halted a two-game losing streak. Stefon Diggs caught a touchdown pass for Buffalo.
Jacoby Brissett passed for 324 yards and three touchdowns for Cleveland (3-7), which lost for the sixth time in the past seven games. Amari Cooper caught eight receptions for 113 yards and two touchdowns, but Nick Chubb was held to 19 yards on 14 carries for the Browns.
The game was moved to Detroit due to the epic snowstorm that hit the Buffalo area. On Saturday upon leaving their complex for the airport, the Bills said there were 77 inches of snow on the ground at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Bass matched the franchise record of six field goals for the second time in his career. The original mark was set in 1996 by Steve Christie.
Diggs had four receptions for 48 yards to top 1,000 yards for the fifth straight season. He has 1,033 this year.
The Bills led by three at halftime before Bass expanded the lead to 16-10 with a season-long 56-yard field goal with 9:42 left in the third quarter.
EAGLES 17, COLTS 16
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles rebounded from their first setback of the season and spoiled Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday’s home debut by rallying for a 17-16 win on Sunday in Indianapolis.
The Eagles (9-1) trailed 13-3 entering the fourth quarter before Hurts threw a touchdown pass and rushed for the go-ahead score. Hurts finished with 190 passing yards and 86 rushing yards.
The Colts (4-6-1) fell to 1-1 under Saturday, who replaced the fired Frank Reich on Nov. 7. Jonathan Taylor rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown and Matt Ryan passed for 213 yards.
Hurts’ 22-yard touchdown pass to Quez Watkins with 13:31 left in the game cut the Colts’ lead to 13-10.
Each team fumbled on its next possession. Three plays after Taylor coughed one up near midfield, Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown had the ball punched out by Zaire Franklin and recovered for the Colts by Eric Johnson at the Indy 34-yard line.
Chase McLaughlin’s 37-yard field goal pushed the Colts’ lead back to 16-10 with 4:37 to play.
Aided by a 39-yard pass-interference penalty and a clutch 3-yard run by Hurts on fourth-and-2, the Eagles grabbed their first lead at 17-16 on Hurts’ 7-yard touchdown run and Jake Elliott’s extra point with 1:20 left.
The Colts turned it over on downs on their final possession, with Brandon Graham picking up a big sack on third down.
The Eagles saw their streak of 14 consecutive regular-season games with at least 20 points come to an end.
SAINTS 27, RAMS 20
Andy Dalton threw three touchdown passes as the host New Orleans Saints defeated the Los Angeles Rams 27-20 on Sunday afternoon.
Dalton completed 21 of 25 passes for 260 yards as the Saints (4-7) prevailed in a battle of injury-plagued teams.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who missed the Rams’ loss to Arizona last week because of a concussion, left this game in the third quarter to be evaluated for a possible concussion and did not return.
Stafford, who completed 11 of 18 for 159 yards with two touchdowns, was replaced by Bryce Perkins, who completed 5 of 10 pass attempts for 64 yards and rushed five times for 39 yards.
Los Angeles (3-7) lost for the sixth time in seven games.
RAIDERS 22, BRONCOS 16
After a productive first half, the Broncos defense kept Davante Adams from replicating the same success in the second half. While Adams finished the day with 141 receiving yards on seven catches, only one of those catches came in the second half.
But once the game went to overtime, Derek Carr knew exactly who to look for.
A 35-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams sealed the game, 22-16.
The clear-cut MVP for the Raiders’ on Sunday was Maxx Crosby.
After sacking Russell Wilson two times in Week 4, he followed up with the same production in Denver. The edge rusher did a little bit of everything for the defense, with six total tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble.
Crosby also blocked a field goal to end the first half, making it his third blocked field goal of his career. All three have come against the Denver Broncos.
Josh Jacobs had another dominating performance on the ground, totaling 109 rushing yards on 24 carries on the day. It was his third straight game against the Broncos over 100 rushing yards.
The running back also caught a 43-yard pass from Derek Carr with less than a minute left in regulation to put the team in field goal range.
After missing his first field goal of the season, Daniel Carlson did more than enough to make up for it. The kicker knocked down three field goals from 25, 52 and 57 yards in the second half, all of which tied up the game for the Raiders.
The 25-yarder helped send the Raiders to overtime, and the 57-yarder is Carlson’s new career long.
BENGALS 37, STEELERS 30
On a frigid day on the North Shore, the Steelers’ faint flame of playoff hopes fizzled even more. A two-game winning streak was not to be, and neither was a season sweep of the Bengals, who made just about every play necessary on offense and simply let the Steelers offense beat itself yet again in a 37-30 win Sunday at Acrisure Stadium.
The Steelers (3-7) couldn’t do anything with a 20-17 halftime lead, moving in fits and starts in the third quarter before shutting down almost entirely in the fourth until their last-minute touchdown. Cincinnati (6-4) keeps itself firmly in the AFC postseason picture.
Kenny Pickett showed flashes in the first half of his first AFC North clash. He avoided picks and allowed George Pickens to pick on Bengals defenders all day to the tune of their best connection yet. But he didn’t do enough after halftime, and his offensive line struggled against a Bengals front rushing with alacrity. Pickett finished with 265 yards on 25-of-42 passing, with four of those catches, 83 of the yards and his lone touchdown going to Pickens.
The Steelers didn’t get four more interceptions off of Joe Burrow but harassed the Bengals’ franchise quarterback for much of the game, sacking him twice, picking him off twice and hitting him seven times. Their problem was trying to cover Tee Higgins, elevated to Burrow’s No. 1 target in the absence of star wideout Ja’Marr Chase. But Higgins made up for the injured Chase and then some, hauling in nine catches for 148 yards over seemingly every Steelers defensive back — then Clairton and Pitt great Tyler Boyd took over as the closer with a couple huge receptions in the fourth quarter to energize the final touchdown drive. Burrow made it look easy, throwing for 355 yards and four scores.
It was over when Matthew Wright’s onside kick was snagged mid-air by Boyd, on the same ground where he won WPIAL championships year after year. All the Bengals had to do with 44 seconds left was take a knee.
Samaje Perine. No Joe Mixon, no problem. The Bengals’ go-to running back left early with a concussion but Perine had already been wrecking the Steelers. Oddly enough, the stout Perine did it as a pass catcher more than as a rusher. Three of his four catches for 52 yards went for touchdowns, covering distances of 29, 11 and 6 yards in the first, second and fourth quarters.
T.J. Watt. One week after the Steelers were reinvigorated by his mere presence, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year made more of an impact in the box score. His third-quarter interception of Joe Burrow was the stuff of legend, setting up the Steelers offense with a short field and sending the home crowd into a frenzy. He also could’ve had a sack or two if teammates didn’t get there first or Burrow couldn’t side-step him in the pocket. Opponents better buckle up for the stretch run with Watt looking like he hasn’t lost a step — or an inch in his vertical leap — since his early-season injuries.