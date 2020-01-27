The Family Outdoor Expo is from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 1 at Son Valley. Parking and admission are free.
Activities of the day include: Putt Putt Golf, hunting education area, fishing ponds, kayak paddling, arts and crafts for kids, pellet shooting range, petting zoo, Straight Arrow Archery, pony rides, rock climbing wall, disc golf course, backyard bass, train rides, food concessions and more.
A free shuttle is provided from West High School parking lot from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
