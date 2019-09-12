Authorities say they are investigating the death of a 24-year-old man who died after a shooting in Inez.
“It looks like self-defense or defense of a third party,” said Chief Deputy Roy Boyd, adding, “It’s kind of a complex twist of events.”
Relatives of the deceased were present and witnessed the fatal shooting, which occurred in the 400 block of Live Oak Drive, Boyd said, but no arrests have been made or charges filed.
Boyd described the shooting and death as an isolated incident, adding he did not think there was any continuing danger to the public.
Sheriff’s officials are conferring with the county’s district attorney’s office to determine whether a crime occurred.
The sheriff’s office dispatched deputies to the location after receiving a call Wednesday night. The death occurred as deputies were enroute, he said.
“It’s just a tragic, tragic thing,” he said.
Boyd added that investigators have interviewed those involved and are not seeking any suspects. Those present at the time of the shooting, he said, are cooperating with investigators.
“Everybody there was a relative,” he said.
Boyd declined to release numerous other details, including the name of the deceased, saying his office needed to protect its investigation.
“It’s a really sad story,” he said.
This is a developing story. Check back here for more information.
