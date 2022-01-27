FBI raid prompts new scrutiny of U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar’s ties to Azerbaijan

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, speaks during a press conference at the southern border at the Humanitarian Respite Center on July 19, 2019, in McAllen. FBI agents searched near the Texas home of Cuellar on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, as they conducted what an agency spokeswoman called “court-authorized law enforcement activity.” The motive and scope of the search was not immediately known.