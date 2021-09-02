Gonzales vs. El Campo Football
Buy Now

The El Campo Ricebirds warmup before the start of Friday's game against Gonzales at Ricebird Stadium.

A look back at some images from the past week in high school football and volleyball.

Gonzales vs. El Campo Football
Buy Now

The Gonzales Apaches prepare to take on El Campo during Friday's game at Ricebird Stadium.
Gonzales vs. El Campo Football
Buy Now

El Campo's Diego Gutierrez kicks for an extra point during Friday's game against Gonzales at Ricebird Stadium.
Shiner vs. Hallettsville Football
Buy Now

Hallettsville quarterback Trace Patek talks to one of his coaches before Friday's game against Shiner at Brahma Memorial Stadium.
Shiner vs. Hallettsville Football
Buy Now

Shiner's Doug Brooks hugs Hallettsville's Reagan Lemons after Friday's game at Brahma Memorial Stadium.
Shiner vs. Hallettsville Football
Buy Now

Hallettsville defenders try to take down Shiner's Doug Brooks during Friday's non-district game at Brahma Memorial Stadium.
Victoria West vs. Victoria East Volleyball
Buy Now

Victoria West's Abigail Schley digs the ball during Tuesday's District 29-5A game against Victoria East at Victoria East High School.
Victoria West vs. Victoria East Volleyball
Buy Now

Fans cheer for Victoria East during Tuesday's District 29-5A game against Victoria West at Victoria East High School.

Recommended For You


Emree Weaver is the Chief Photographer at the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at (361) 580-6584 or eweaver@vicad.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Staff photojournalist

I was born in Vietnam and left to settle in the United States at the age of four. A Texan by heart — I lived in Arlington for nearly two decades and graduated from The University of Texas at Arlington with a degree in journalism.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.