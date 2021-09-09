Calhoun vs. Stafford Football
Calhoun’s Esteban Cruz prepares to run out with the team during a football game between Calhoun and Stafford at Sandcrab Stadium in Port Lavaca on Sept. 3.

A look back at some images from the past week in high school football and volleyball.

Calhoun vs. Stafford Football
Calhoun’s Jacob Laughlin rushes with the ball during a football game between Calhoun and Stafford at Sandcrab Stadium in Port Lavaca on Sept. 3.
Calhoun vs. Stafford Football
Calhoun’s defense overwhelms Stafford’s Jamaal Wiley during a football game between Calhoun and Stafford at Sandcrab Stadium in Port Lavaca on Sept. 3.
Victoria West vs. Beeville Football
Victoria West’s Dion Green runs past Trojan defenders during a football game against Beeville at Memorial Stadium on Sept. 3.
Victoria West vs. Beeville Football
The Victoria West football team stands on the field while the band plays the school anthem after their win against Beeville at Memorial Stadium on Sept. 3.
Victoria West vs. Beeville Football
The Victoria West Legacy Drill Team performs during halftime of a football game against Beeville at Memorial Stadium on Sept. 3.
Victoria West vs. Gregory Portland Volleyball
Head coach Alysia Hill watches the game from the sideline during Tuesday’s District 29-5A game between Victoria West and Gregory Portland at Victoria West High School.
Victoria West vs. Gregory Portland Volleyball
Victoria West’s Abigail Schley digs the ball during Tuesday’s District 29-5A game between Victoria West and Gregory Portland at Victoria West High School.

Emree Weaver is the Chief Photographer at the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at (361) 580-6584 or eweaver@vicad.com.

Staff photojournalist

I was born in Vietnam and left to settle in the United States at the age of four. A Texan by heart — I lived in Arlington for nearly two decades and graduated from The University of Texas at Arlington with a degree in journalism.

