Viva Texas Film Festival is an annual film festival that takes place in the historic downtown Victoria. Texas. This is an opportunity for film makers all across the country to have a platform to highlight their film making abilities.
Showcase your film and talent at the Viva Texas Film Festival! Mix & mingle with film lovers as well as people from the local community and beyond. It is a great opportunity to be able to connect with filmmakers and celebrities from across the globe. Our festival features; 3 days of films, networking and panels that represent the very best in cinematic storytelling. We are located in the area that's known as the Crossroads.
The Viva Texas slate of films selected offers an exciting array of programming! From engaging narrative features to thought-provoking short films, Viva Texas creates a platform that showcases films created in Spanish. We welcome all filmmakers and strive to have an inclusive environment for all involved.
Have you ever heard the saying, "Everything's Bigger in Texas"? Well it's true when it comes to how we treat our filmmakers! We make sure to give them a big ole dose of hospitality with a great time guaranteed.
Filmmaker Benefits & Hospitality:
-Great food & accommodations
-Potential for one-on-one meetings with prominent entertainment industry professionals
-Hotel, dining, and shopping discounts & perks
-Pass to attend the festival where your film is screened
SUBMISSIONS
Viva Texas Film Festival will be referred to as VivaTXFF for the following:
Entry fees are non-refundable. If a payment is disputed by an entrant for any reason, the entrant may be subject to any transaction fees or similar amounts incurred by VivaTXFF in connection with the dispute. Submissions must be payable in US dollars to VIVA TEXAS FILM FESTIVAL and accompanied by the applicable submission fee PER ENTRY along with a completed entry form. Submission costs vary depending on category and discounts. By submitting to the festival, you agree to the following to screen the submitted film during the dates of the festival. VivaTXFF will not pay any screening fees for the presentation of the film during the festival. There must be a negotiated agreement preceding the submission of the film to VivaTXFF for the only exception.
Payments made with a check are subject to our Return Check Policy. If we receive a returned check from our bank for a payment you made, you will be invoiced for the original amount of the check plus a $25 return check fee. The payment of the invoiced amount will be due within 15 days of the invoice date. We will not re-submit the original check, nor will we accept another check for repayment. Only money order or cashier's check will be accepted.
ENTRY REGULATIONS
The VivaTXFF is a competitive showcase for domestic and international films and documentaries. The VivaTXFF reserves the right to determine the eligibility of any project submitted. There is no limit to the number of entries.
FILM ENTRIES
1. All foreign entries not in Spanish or English must have English subtitles.
2. Projects must be submitted for consideration as an online screener. VivaTXFF does NOT screen on Blu-Ray, HD-CAM, or DCP. If you are unable or unwilling to provide us your submission as a digital file or exhibition, DO NOT SUBMIT.
3. Submissions must be submitted as an online streaming video via a participating submission platform (Film Freeway), a password-protected streaming URL, or on DVD with NTSCV or PAL formatting (please test before sending)
4. Works in progress will be considered, please make a note that your film is still a WIP when submitting. If you did not receive a confirmation of submission, please email vivatexasfilmfestival@gmail.com.
5. Filmmakers who are unsure of which category to enter their film should select the category they want the film to be viewed as. VivaTXFF reserves the right to switch the entry category or otherwise assign a category to fit programming needs and interests, and films will not be penalized for the original submission selection.
6. You MUST include your physical address either in your entry or in your cover letter. Please do not submit a film without giving us your address, which we need for our records.
ORIGINALITY AND PERMISSIONS; INDEMNITY
1. Submissions must be the original work of the applicants. If a film or series is based upon another person's life or upon a book or other underlying work, applicant(s) must secure any necessary rights to make such adaptations. However, it is not necessary to submit the adaptation rights agreements to VivaTXFF. Neither the VivaTXFF nor its jurists investigates or attests to the authenticity of an applicant's statement of authorship or rights secured. By entering the competition, you represent that you have secured all necessary rights.
2. Applicants are solely responsible for obtaining all necessary rights and permissions for third-party materials included in their films, including but not limited to music, trademarks, logos, copyrights, and other intellectual property rights. VivaTXFF expressly disclaims all liability or responsibility for any violations of the foregoing.
COMPETITION
Viva Texas Film Festival is a competitive event and unless notified otherwise, all films officially selected are eligible for competition. For a list of competitive categories, please see our awards page. All films are nominated and voted upon by an impartial jury of filmmakers, industry professionals, festival programmers and film aficionados.
SELECTED ENTRIES AND WINNERS
1. VivaTXFF has no obligation to disclose any of the following information:
-identities of screeners or judges
-notes, feedback, or information relating to the submitted project
-details regarding the submission review or selection process
2. VivaTXFF explicitly disclaims any liability or responsibility for any comments, notes, or opinions expressed about a submission whether by AFF or by its volunteers.
3. Winners will be announced no later than September 18th, 2022. The judges' decision is final. Judges reserve the right not to grant an award.
4. Winners receiving cash prizes are solely responsible for payment of all applicable local, state, and federal taxes.
PRESS MATERIALS
If selected, the VivaTXFF will require an Electronic Press Kit (EPK) to include high-resolution production stills, key art, bio and filmography of the director, production notes and full cast and crew credits.
LIABILITY
Every precaution is taken when handling your film once submitted to us but we cannot accept responsibility for loss or damaged files that are submitted to us.
SHIPPING
If there is shipping involved in your physical file submitting to us we require that the entries must be paid by the entrant. VivaTXFF will not pay the cost of shipping the print back to the filmmaker. VivaTXFF will not be responsible for expedited or overnight shipping charges to other organizations. Also, VivaTXFF cannot guarantee shipment of prints to other festivals during the days of the festival. All international entries must be sent 'free domicile' to the VivaTXFF office with all transportation charges, duties, and taxes prepaid by the shipper.
REPRODUCTION AGREEMENT
Submission of an entry gives the VivaTXFF permission to have excerpts of accepted work, including film trailers, shown in all promotional activities related to the festival.
NOTIFICATION
Films selected for the VivaTXFF will be notified no later than August 15, 2022
CATEGORY:
I understand organizers of VivaTXFF have the right and ability to combine/remove entry categories as needed.
COMPETITION IS VOID WHERE PROHIBITED
Showcase your film and talent at the Viva Texas Film Festival! Mix & mingle with film lovers as well as people from the local community and beyond. It is a great opportunity to be able to connect with filmmakers and celebrities from across the globe. Our festival features; 3 days of films, networking and panels that represent the very best in cinematic storytelling. We are located in the area that's known as the Crossroads.
The Viva Texas slate of films selected offers an exciting array of programming! From engaging narrative features to thought-provoking short films, Viva Texas creates a platform that showcases films created in Spanish. We welcome all filmmakers and strive to have an inclusive environment for all involved.
Have you ever heard the saying, "Everything's Bigger in Texas"? Well it's true when it comes to how we treat our filmmakers! We make sure to give them a big ole dose of hospitality with a great time guaranteed.
Filmmaker Benefits & Hospitality:
-Great food & accommodations
-Potential for one-on-one meetings with prominent entertainment industry professionals
-Hotel, dining, and shopping discounts & perks
-Pass to attend the festival where your film is screened
SUBMISSIONS
Viva Texas Film Festival will be referred to as VivaTXFF for the following:
Entry fees are non-refundable. If a payment is disputed by an entrant for any reason, the entrant may be subject to any transaction fees or similar amounts incurred by VivaTXFF in connection with the dispute. Submissions must be payable in US dollars to VIVA TEXAS FILM FESTIVAL and accompanied by the applicable submission fee PER ENTRY along with a completed entry form. Submission costs vary depending on category and discounts. By submitting to the festival, you agree to the following to screen the submitted film during the dates of the festival. VivaTXFF will not pay any screening fees for the presentation of the film during the festival. There must be a negotiated agreement preceding the submission of the film to VivaTXFF for the only exception.
Payments made with a check are subject to our Return Check Policy. If we receive a returned check from our bank for a payment you made, you will be invoiced for the original amount of the check plus a $25 return check fee. The payment of the invoiced amount will be due within 15 days of the invoice date. We will not re-submit the original check, nor will we accept another check for repayment. Only money order or cashier's check will be accepted.
ENTRY REGULATIONS
The VivaTXFF is a competitive showcase for domestic and international films and documentaries. The VivaTXFF reserves the right to determine the eligibility of any project submitted. There is no limit to the number of entries.
FILM ENTRIES
1. All foreign entries not in Spanish or English must have English subtitles.
2. Projects must be submitted for consideration as an online screener. VivaTXFF does NOT screen on Blu-Ray, HD-CAM, or DCP. If you are unable or unwilling to provide us your submission as a digital file or exhibition, DO NOT SUBMIT.
3. Submissions must be submitted as an online streaming video via a participating submission platform (Film Freeway), a password-protected streaming URL, or on DVD with NTSCV or PAL formatting (please test before sending)
4. Works in progress will be considered, please make a note that your film is still a WIP when submitting. If you did not receive a confirmation of submission, please email vivatexasfilmfestival@gmail.com.
5. Filmmakers who are unsure of which category to enter their film should select the category they want the film to be viewed as. VivaTXFF reserves the right to switch the entry category or otherwise assign a category to fit programming needs and interests, and films will not be penalized for the original submission selection.
6. You MUST include your physical address either in your entry or in your cover letter. Please do not submit a film without giving us your address, which we need for our records.
ORIGINALITY AND PERMISSIONS; INDEMNITY
1. Submissions must be the original work of the applicants. If a film or series is based upon another person's life or upon a book or other underlying work, applicant(s) must secure any necessary rights to make such adaptations. However, it is not necessary to submit the adaptation rights agreements to VivaTXFF. Neither the VivaTXFF nor its jurists investigates or attests to the authenticity of an applicant's statement of authorship or rights secured. By entering the competition, you represent that you have secured all necessary rights.
2. Applicants are solely responsible for obtaining all necessary rights and permissions for third-party materials included in their films, including but not limited to music, trademarks, logos, copyrights, and other intellectual property rights. VivaTXFF expressly disclaims all liability or responsibility for any violations of the foregoing.
COMPETITION
Viva Texas Film Festival is a competitive event and unless notified otherwise, all films officially selected are eligible for competition. For a list of competitive categories, please see our awards page. All films are nominated and voted upon by an impartial jury of filmmakers, industry professionals, festival programmers and film aficionados.
SELECTED ENTRIES AND WINNERS
1. VivaTXFF has no obligation to disclose any of the following information:
-identities of screeners or judges
-notes, feedback, or information relating to the submitted project
-details regarding the submission review or selection process
2. VivaTXFF explicitly disclaims any liability or responsibility for any comments, notes, or opinions expressed about a submission whether by AFF or by its volunteers.
3. Winners will be announced no later than September 18th, 2022. The judges' decision is final. Judges reserve the right not to grant an award.
4. Winners receiving cash prizes are solely responsible for payment of all applicable local, state, and federal taxes.
PRESS MATERIALS
If selected, the VivaTXFF will require an Electronic Press Kit (EPK) to include high-resolution production stills, key art, bio and filmography of the director, production notes and full cast and crew credits.
LIABILITY
Every precaution is taken when handling your film once submitted to us but we cannot accept responsibility for loss or damaged files that are submitted to us.
SHIPPING
If there is shipping involved in your physical file submitting to us we require that the entries must be paid by the entrant. VivaTXFF will not pay the cost of shipping the print back to the filmmaker. VivaTXFF will not be responsible for expedited or overnight shipping charges to other organizations. Also, VivaTXFF cannot guarantee shipment of prints to other festivals during the days of the festival. All international entries must be sent 'free domicile' to the VivaTXFF office with all transportation charges, duties, and taxes prepaid by the shipper.
REPRODUCTION AGREEMENT
Submission of an entry gives the VivaTXFF permission to have excerpts of accepted work, including film trailers, shown in all promotional activities related to the festival.
NOTIFICATION
Films selected for the VivaTXFF will be notified no later than August 15, 2022
CATEGORY:
I understand organizers of VivaTXFF have the right and ability to combine/remove entry categories as needed.
COMPETITION IS VOID WHERE PROHIBITED
Rules & Terms
SUBMISSIONS
Viva Texas Film Festival will be referred to as VivaTXFF for the following:
Entry fees are non-refundable. If a payment is disputed by an entrant for any reason, the entrant may be subject to any transaction fees or similar amounts incurred by VivaTXFF in connection with the dispute. Submissions must be payable in US dollars to VIVA TEXAS FILM FESTIVAL and accompanied by the applicable submission fee PER ENTRY along with a completed entry form. Submission costs vary depending on category and discounts. By submitting to the festival, you agree to the following to screen the submitted film during the dates of the festival. VivaTXFF will not pay any screening fees for the presentation of the film during the festival. There must be a negotiated agreement preceding the submission of the film to VivaTXFF for the only exception.
Payments made with a check are subject to our Return Check Policy. If we receive a returned check from our bank for a payment you made, you will be invoiced for the original amount of the check plus a $25 return check fee. The payment of the invoiced amount will be due within 15 days of the invoice date. We will not re-submit the original check, nor will we accept another check for repayment. Only money order or cashier's check will be accepted.
ENTRY REGULATIONS
The VivaTXFF is a competitive showcase for domestic and international films and documentaries. The VivaTXFF reserves the right to determine the eligibility of any project submitted. There is no limit to the number of entries.
FILM ENTRIES
1. All foreign entries not in Spanish or English must have English subtitles.
2. Projects must be submitted for consideration as an online screener. VivaTXFF does NOT screen on Blu-Ray, HD-CAM, or DCP. If you are unable or unwilling to provide us your submission as a digital file or exhibition, DO NOT SUBMIT.
3. Submissions must be submitted as an online streaming video via a participating submission platform (Film Freeway), a password-protected streaming URL, or on DVD with NTSCV or PAL formatting (please test before sending)
4. Works in progress will be considered, please make a note that your film is still a WIP when submitting. If you did not receive a confirmation of submission, please email vivatexasfilmfestival@gmail.com.
5. Filmmakers who are unsure of which category to enter their film should select the category they want the film to be viewed as. VivaTXFF reserves the right to switch the entry category or otherwise assign a category to fit programming needs and interests, and films will not be penalized for the original submission selection.
6. You MUST include your physical address either in your entry or in your cover letter. Please do not submit a film without giving us your address, which we need for our records.
ORIGINALITY AND PERMISSIONS; INDEMNITY
1. Submissions must be the original work of the applicants. If a film or series is based upon another person's life or upon a book or other underlying work, applicant(s) must secure any necessary rights to make such adaptations. However, it is not necessary to submit the adaptation rights agreements to VivaTXFF. Neither the VivaTXFF nor its jurists investigates or attests to the authenticity of an applicant's statement of authorship or rights secured. By entering the competition, you represent that you have secured all necessary rights.
2. Applicants are solely responsible for obtaining all necessary rights and permissions for third-party materials included in their films, including but not limited to music, trademarks, logos, copyrights, and other intellectual property rights. VivaTXFF expressly disclaims all liability or responsibility for any violations of the foregoing.
COMPETITION
Viva Texas Film Festival is a competitive event and unless notified otherwise, all films officially selected are eligible for competition. For a list of competitive categories, please see our awards page. All films are nominated and voted upon by an impartial jury of filmmakers, industry professionals, festival programmers and film aficionados.
SELECTED ENTRIES AND WINNERS
1. VivaTXFF has no obligation to disclose any of the following information:
-identities of screeners or judges
-notes, feedback, or information relating to the submitted project
-details regarding the submission review or selection process
2. VivaTXFF explicitly disclaims any liability or responsibility for any comments, notes, or opinions expressed about a submission whether by AFF or by its volunteers.
3. Winners will be announced no later than September 18th, 2022. The judges' decision is final. Judges reserve the right not to grant an award.
4. Winners receiving cash prizes are solely responsible for payment of all applicable local, state, and federal taxes.
PRESS MATERIALS
If selected, the VivaTXFF will require an Electronic Press Kit (EPK) to include high-resolution production stills, key art, bio and filmography of the director, production notes and full cast and crew credits.
LIABILITY
Every precaution is taken when handling your film once submitted to us but we cannot accept responsibility for loss or damaged files that are submitted to us.
SHIPPING
If there is shipping involved in your physical file submitting to us we require that the entries must be paid by the entrant. VivaTXFF will not pay the cost of shipping the print back to the filmmaker. VivaTXFF will not be responsible for expedited or overnight shipping charges to other organizations. Also, VivaTXFF cannot guarantee shipment of prints to other festivals during the days of the festival. All international entries must be sent 'free domicile' to the VivaTXFF office with all transportation charges, duties, and taxes prepaid by the shipper.
REPRODUCTION AGREEMENT
Submission of an entry gives the VivaTXFF permission to have excerpts of accepted work, including film trailers, shown in all promotional activities related to the festival.
NOTIFICATION
Films selected for the VivaTXFF will be notified no later than August 15, 2022
CATEGORY:
I understand organizers of VivaTXFF have the right and ability to combine/remove entry categories as needed.
COMPETITION IS VOID WHERE PROHIBITED
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.