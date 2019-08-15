Flames engulfed a mobile home Thursday afternoon on Patricia Lane off Farm-to-Market Road 236, drawing a heavy response from local fire departments.
Mobile homes on either side of the home that was declared a total loss were also damaged, but no injuries were reported, said Shannon Martin, assistant fire chief for the Victoria Fire Department.
A 911 call reporting the fire was made about 4:15 p.m. The call was first dispatched as a grass fire, then changed to a structure fire.
Brothers Robert and Joe Martinez, who live in the mobile home neighborhood, ran toward the flames when they saw it behind their neighbors’ homes.
“We went over there to help our neighbor ... and started putting out as much fire as we could with the water hose that we had and got her dogs out of the way,” said Robert Martinez, 18.
The brothers said the flames started behind the structures.
“The grass in the back caught fire and spread to her shed and then the home caught on fire from there,” said Joe Martinez, 19. “All that grass was on fire; from there it was crazy.”
The name of the property owner and how many people lived in the mobile home that was destroyed were not immediately known.
The American Red Cross was called out to assist the residents with damage, said Capt. Mark Martyn, with the Victoria Fire Department.
Assistant Chief Martin said firefighters had to make entry into the mobile home to the right of the one that was completely burned, but were able to extinguish the flames before severe interior damage was caused.
“The wind and fire was pushing that way and it burned through the door,” he said. “But our crews made entry and were able to ...hold the damage on the interior to minimal.”
The mobile home on the other side sustained no fire damage, but did sustain smoke damage, he said. A small utility shed in the backyard of the residence also sustained minor damage.
Victoria County, Victoria, Mission Valley Volunteer, Nursery Volunteer and Quail Creek Volunteer departments responded to the fire, as well as the Department of Public Safety, said Michael Carbajal, with the Victoria County Fire Marshal's Office.
Crews were still working the scene at 6:20 p.m. while trying to stay hydrated in scorching heat.
Carbajal, who is investigating the cause of the fire, said it’s still under investigation.
