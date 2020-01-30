Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire in the attic of a Victoria house Thursday morning.
At 9:24 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to 106 Yorkshire Lane where they found an "active, working fire," said Fire Chief Tracy Fox.
Firefighters quickly extinguished much of the blaze, Fox said, but continued to battle hot spots 30 minutes later as smoke continued to emerge from the building.
No one was home at the time, and no injuries were reported, he said.
Police at the scene said a dog was inside the home at the time but managed to make it out.
Although Fox said the fire burned the attic, but he did not speculate about its cause.
