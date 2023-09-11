First responders across the city of Victoria attended a memorial ceremony on Monday remembering the tragic events that took place on September 11th, 2001.
The event was held at the the Field of Honor on
The event kicked off with the posting of the colors by the police and fire department, which led to the National Anthem being performed by Madelyn Bishop.
A bell ceremony was coordinated by the fire department along with a 21 gun salute from the sheriff's office.
The ceremony ended with the playing of taps and the lowering of the flags at half mast.
Here's what first responders had to say in regards to the 9/11 ceremony: