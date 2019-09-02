North Sabine
Trout are fair to good under the birds when the wind allows on soft plastics and good in the river on live shad. Redfish are good in the marsh on small topwaters.
South Sabine
Bull redfish are good at the jetty on crabs. Sheepshead and black drum are good at the jetty on live shrimp. Trout are good around birds and slicks on soft plastics.
Bolivar
Trout are fair to good on the south shoreline on soft plastics and plugs. Black drum and redfish are good at Rollover Pass.
Trinity Bay
Trout are fair for drifters working pods of shad and mullet in the middle of the bay. Redfish are good at the spillway on crabs and mullet.
East Galveston Bay
Trout are fair to good on the south shoreline on topwaters and soft plastics. Whiting and sand trout are good on the edge of the Intracoastal on fresh shrimp.
West Galveston Bay
Trout are fair to good in the mud and shell on topwaters and Corkies. Bull redfish and black drum are good at the jetty on shrimp and crabs.
Texas City
Redfish are good in Moses Lake on live shrimp and mullet. Large sand trout are good in the channel on fresh shrimp.
Freeport
Sand trout and sheepshead are good on live shrimp on the reefs. Bull redfish are good in Cold Pass and San Luis pass on cracked blue crabs.
East Matagorda Bay
Trout are fair for drifters on live shrimp over humps and scattered shell. Redfish are good while drifting the east end of the bay on live shrimp under a popping cork and Gulps.
West Matagorda Bay
Redfish are good in Oyster Lake on shrimp. Trout are fair on shell and grass on soft plastics. Trout are good in the surf.
Rockport
Trout are fair over grass while drifting with live shrimp. Redfish are fair to good on the Estes Flats on mullet and shrimp.
Port Aransas
Bull redfish are good at the jetty on crabs and finger mullet. Redfish are fair to good on the East Flats on topwaters and Gulps.
Corpus Christi
Redfish are fair to good around Shamrock Cove on small topwaters and spoons. Redfish are good in the Humble Channel on crabs and table shrimp. Trout are good on the reefs in Nueces Bay on shrimp.
Baffin Bay
Trout are fair to good in mud and grass on topwaters and Gulps under rattling corks. Redfish are good in the Land Cut on natural baits.
Port Mansfield
Trout are fair to good on topwaters around sand and grass holes. Redfish are fair to good while drifting pot holes and sight–casting to the shallows. Bull redfish are good at East Cut on mullet and crabs.
South Padre
Trout and redfish are fair to good on the edge of the Intracoastal on DOA Shrimp and Gulps. Tarpon and redfish are good at the jetty on live shad and crabs.
Port Isabel
Trout and redfish are fair to good in South Bay on live shrimp. Redfish are good on the flats on Gulps under rattling corks.
