Sabine Lake
GOOD. Overall conditions: water clarity, stained with visibility two to three feet in most areas around the lake, channel, and marsh. Speckled trout fishing is fair for trout, with most fish coming from nearshore areas. Fish are scattered over mud shell bottoms as well as in deeper bayous. Best lures are jig and soft plastics in white, glow, or natural colors with limetreuse tails. Redfish are on the same pattern as the trout and are scattered along shorelines as well. Same lures as for trout. Flounder run is still on in Sabine Pass Channel along drop-offs and anchorage basins. Best lures are live mud minnows or jigs and Gulp lures.
Trinity Bay
Good. Falling water temps have the speckled trout action heating up. Bird activity good. Speckled trout on live shrimp under popping cork and soft plastics. Redfish good in the marsh on live mullet, soft plastics and topwater. The flounder bite is excellent.
East Galveston Bay
Good. Flounder bite along with the ICW spoils and drains. Redfish good in the marsh. Speckled trout action is good under birds.
West Galveston Bay
Very good. Jones Lake good for redfish drifting live shrimp under popping cork and soft plastics. Flounder excellent around ICW spoils and shorelines. Speckled trout under birds using live shrimp, soft plastics and topwaters.
Texas City
GOOD. Redfish are around the Texas City Dike. Flounder continues to be excellent on live shrimp or minnow around Seawolf. Speckled trout are good along the levee and Mosquito Island. Black drum are good on blue crab or shrimp.
Freeport
Very good. San Luis Pass excellent for flounder around Mud Cut and Cold Pass. Redfish and Speckled trout are biting in Bastrop and Christmas Bay. Flounder are good along ICW drains and marsh using live mullet. Bull reds are good at the mouth of the Brazos River 18 to 30 feet of water.
East Matagorda Bay
GOOD. Speckled trout has picked up with the favorable colder weather. They are being caught on live shrimp under popping corks and soft plastics, mainly in the flats. Redfish are very good on chunking plastics and live shrimp. Red drum are good on live shrimp and mostly found in the surf. Redfish, trout, and flounder are excellent on minnows.
West Matagorda Bay
GOOD. Falling water temps have the speckled trout action heating up. Bird activity good. Speckled trout will hit on live shrimp under popping corks and soft plastics. Redfish are good in the marsh on live mullet, soft plastics, and topwaters. The flounder bite is excellent.
Port O’Connor
GOOD. Slightly stained. Trout are excellent on a combination of live or fresh baits such as shrimp or crab in the shallow sand bars. Redfish continue to be very good in back bays on live shrimp. Tarpon are very good on mullet or pinfish. Flounder are good on minnows or mullet and croakers in vegetation.
Rockport
GOOD. Redfish and Flounder can be found on Estes Flats, South Bay and St. Joseph Island. Trout are being caught on shell reefs, protected shorelines or deep holes in flats. Live shrimp is always a favorite bait for Trout, Redfish and Flounder this time of year. Soft plastic swim baits for Trout, Redfish and Flounder are becoming more effective as the bait leaves the bays for the winter. Pods of bait are moving and migrating, so drift shorelines and the sloughs or the apex of the reefs that run perpendicular to that shoreline for good results.
Port Aransas
GOOD. Redfish are good on shrimp, KWigglers paddle tail, top waters, and are found in schools. Speckled Trout are fair on shrimp, KWigglers ball tail, and top waters look towards the shallow flats. Black drum are good on shrimp or crab or soft plastics. Jetty fishing remains great.
Corpus Christi
GOOD. Redfish are schooling and being caught on mullet and shrimp. Trout are very good with popping bobbers in shallow water 2-6 feet on sand flats. Flounder continue to be very good on minnow or squid or jig.
Baffin Bay
EXCELLENT. Redfish is excellent in the flats with topwater, and live bait following the mullet runs, usually mid-morning. Flounder are excellent on jigs or minnow. Trout have been great using chartreuse Gulp 4-inch twirl tail mullet.
Port Mansfield
Good. With the last cold front blowing through, it brought the water temps down into the 50s. The fishing was tough but getting better later in the week. Trout are still out on the flats in 2 to 6 ft. Need to slow the baits down; corkys and soft plastics are working for trout. Redfish are in the 1 to 3 ft. and are being caught with Kwiggler paddle tails, gulp, and live shrimp under popping corks. Flounder in drains and east cut using gulp or soft plastics. Red snapper good in Texas waters using a Kwiggler long-tail sally. Snappers are up to 15 lbs.
South Padre
Tides are normal now, and redfish bite has been good on the sand flats. Anchor using a bottom rig with fresh cut mullet. Trout have been plentiful in the deeper grassy potholes. Drift using artificial lures or popping cork with live shrimp. East of the Three Islands area has been excellent.
Port Isabel
VERY GOOD. 72 degrees. Several limits of speckled trout were caught at night throughout the weekend on live shrimp and glow in the dark lures. Sheepshead have been caught using live shrimp. Whiting were biting all day and night on shrimp and squid.
