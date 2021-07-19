Sabine Lake
Overall conditions: GOOD. 85 degrees. The ship channel or the Neches River is a great spot for speckled trout. Fish the shelf in 2-4 feet of water with minnow. Fish the river on points and drops to 20ft of water keying on shad.
Bolivar
GOOD. 85 Degrees. Speckled trout have been fair near the north jetty as well along the shoreline on live shrimp. Redfish have been good along the shoreline and are best caught on shrimp, soft plastics or topwaters early. Black drum are good around vegetation or structure on crab or shrimp. Flounder are fair around the jetty on shrimp.
Trinity Bay
GOOD. 85 degrees. Look for the birds, the fish will typically be under them. Fishing the flats remains to be the best method to fish for both redfish and speckled trout. The northwestern and eastern sides of the bay are still solid. Flounder are fair around rocks using mullet or minnow.
East Galveston Bay
GOOD. 85 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout are still along the shorelines and near the jetties. You can also find them in the deep water around structures like reefs. Soft plastics or shrimp are great. Sheepshead are good and will be found primarily around rocks on minnow.
West Galveston Bay
GOOD. 85 degrees. Fishing deep water and structures will be the key element to success. The reefs and other structures located around the ship channel will be good areas to find speckled trout and redfish. Fishing the many gaswells and reefs extending from the lower ship channel all the way up to lower Trinity Bay is going to be a good pattern for the speckled trout. Use soft plastics like Bass Assassins, Norton Sand Eels or topwaters for that midday bite.
Texas City
GOOD. 85 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout are best along the shoreline on live bait or soft plastics. Flounder are good on live bait around the jetties and wherever there are rocks or structures. Black drum are good on shrimp around vegetation or structure. Sheepshead are fair around the dike on mullet or minnows.
Freeport
GOOD. 85 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout will be found in the back bay around shell and marsh and are good on shrimp. Sheepshead will be found around the oyster reefs and rocks and are good on live bait. Flounder are good around the rocks on mullet. Black drum are fair on blue crab, slow bouncing off the bottom over grass.
East Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 85 degrees. Redfish and flounder are good at the Oyster Farm and at Three Mile Reef bass assassins or live bait. The shallow shoreline south of the reef can be good for gigging flounder. Look for speckled trout and redfish where the reef drops off into deeper water. Look for bait activity as a clue as to where the fish will be.
West Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 85 degrees. Wading remains to be the best method to beat the heat. Sand and grassy shorelines along this side of the bay have held scattered catches of speckled trout on topwaters and soft plastics or shrimp. Black drum are fair on blue crab above grass. Redfish are good on live bait and will be around reefs. Flounder are good on shrimp around the rocks.
Port O'Connor
GOOD. 85 degrees. Speckled trout are over mid-bay structure and also along the shorelines. The fishing pier is great for redfish, speckled trout, and flounder on shrimp. Back Lakes have been solid for Redfish using shrimp.
Rockport
GOOD. 85 degrees. Redfish are good using topwaters in black or white/red color in the bay. Speckled Trout are good on shrimp under a popping cork and are being found along the shoreline or around structure. Flounder have been good on minnow around the piers. Black drum are fair above the grass on crab.
Port Aransas
GOOD. 84 degrees. The jetty and pier have been great spots all around. Redfish are good on shrimp under a popping cork which will stimulate fish activity or soft plastics. Speckled Trout are good on shrimp, KWigglers ball tail, and top waters. Black drum are fair on shrimp or crab and will most likely be in the deep water transitions.
Corpus Christi
GOOD. 84 degrees. Speckled trout is plentiful in the surf or the flats and best on shrimp. Bob Hall Pier is a great spot for redfish, trout, black drum, and flounder. If the surf is green, try live shrimp under a float. In stained water use shrimp for black drum and redfish.
Baffin Bay
VERY GOOD. 88 degrees. North of the causeway has been busy with trout using croaker. Redfish have been great on cut mullet. White Bluff is a tride and true spot. The northern end of Mother Lagoon in the shallow water is a great spot. The darker colors will perform best when the water is dirty. Flounder are good on live bait or artificials around the rocks.
Port Mansfield
GOOD. 86 degrees. Trout are showing on the flats with grass in the deeper water throwing kwiggler ball tail,and top water . Reds are shallow and are hitting gold spoons, kwiggler paddle tail and top water. Red snapper good when you can get out.
South Padre
GOOD. 80 degrees. Speckled trout are plentiful near the surf on spoons, MirrOlures, topwater plugs and soft-plastic tails work best in the clear/green water. Holly Beach and the jetties are great locations to fish for redfish or black drum using live shrimp.
Port Isabel
GOOD. 82 degrees. Long bar is a great area for wade fishing. Speckled trout are located in the lower Laguna Madre. They can also be found in the shallow water over grass and are best on live baits. Redfish will be found along the shorelines. Sheepshead are good on mullet around rocks. Flounder are good on mullet. Black drum are fair on blue crab in the deep water transitions.
