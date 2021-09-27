East Matagorda Bay
FAIR. 85 degrees. Fishing should really improve after the coming cold fronts blow through lowering the water temperatures. The surf is excellent for trout and redfish.
West Matagorda Bay
FAIR. 85 degrees. Fishing should really improve after the coming cold fronts blow through lowering the water temperatures. The surf is excellent for trout and redfish.
Port O'Connor
GOOD. 91 degrees. The waters have been unfishable as the winds and waves from Hurricane Nicholas turned the surf up making it murky. Fishing should improve by weeks end. Historically, after a hurricane bait fish is pushed up and species of fish not normally found in the area are brought in for a few weeks until they migrate back south.
Rockport
FAIR. 84 degrees. Fall fishing patterns have begun in the intracoastal highway and the fish are migrating from North to South with the beach. Lots of big trout 20-28 inches have been caught along the jetties and surf on croaker and mullet freelined.
Port Aransas
GOOD. 84 degrees. Fall fishing patterns have begun in the intracoastal highway and the fish are migrating from North to South with the beach. The redfish have been on fire at the jetties in Port A with live mullet, croaker, cut menhaden. Lots of big trout 20-28 inches have been caught along the jetties and surf on croaker and mullet freelined.
Corpus Christi
GOOD. 84 degrees. Fall fishing patterns have begun in the intracoastal highway and the fish are migrating from North to South with the beach. Lots of big trout 20-28 inches have been caught along the jetties and surf on croaker and mullet freelined.
