East Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 85 degrees. Light east and southeast have cleared up water creating ideal fishing conditions for the bay. Fishing the west side of East Matagorda Bay is best. Drifting and wade fishing alike will bring success for trout and redfish on live shrimp under a popping cork or croaker. Redfish are piling up in schools on the shoreline and open water. Fishing is also good in the reefs. Be safe this holiday weekend.
West Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 85 degrees. Light east and southeast have cleared up water creating ideal fishing conditions for the bay. Drifting and wade fishing alike will bring success for trout and redfish on live shrimp under a popping cork or croaker. Redfish are piling up in schools on the shoreline and open water. Fishing is also good in the reefs. Be safe this holiday weekend.
Port O’Connor
GOOD. 85 degrees. Fishing is excellent in the Matagorda Jetties. Trout are being caught on large shrimp and croaker 20-30 feet of water. Redfish are being caught on dead sardines and dead shrimp. Black tip sharks and bonnet sharks are biting anything you cast. Tarpon have been rolling at the end of the jetties. Be safe this holiday weekend.
Rockport
FAIR. 85 degrees. Trout are fair catching an early morning bite using croaker in the Lydia Ann Channel. The redfish are biting on cut mullet and cut ladyfish around L reef. Speckled Trout are good on shrimp under a popping cork fishing along the shoreline or around structures. Flounder have been good on minnows around the piers. Black drum are fair above the grass on crab. Be safe this holiday weekend.
Port Aransas
GOOD. 84 degrees. Summer fishing patterns persist.Tarpon are at the jetties on live Mullet. Redfish in 30 feet of water at the jetties on live shrimp. Trout are plentiful on shrimp. Sharks are in the surf around the bait balls, please fish with caution. Be safe this holiday weekend.
Corpus Christi
GOOD. 84 degrees. Summer fishing pattern persist. The gas wells in Corpus Christie bay are producing trout on piggies, croaker and live shrimp. Redfish are good off of the Portland shore line with cut perch, ladyfish and live croaker. Sharks are plentiful around the gas rigs and will bite whatever you offer. Be safe this holiday weekend.
Baffin Bay
GOOD. 88 degrees. Black drum and redfish have been good this past biting around the famous rock structures of Baffin Bay. Try fishing with live shrimp under a popping cork. Be safe this holiday weekend.
Port Mansfield
GOOD. 88 degrees. Redfish are good near the East cut and at the end of the jetties. The flats are holding redfish and trout in 1-3 feet of water. Try using small topwaters, kwigglers in the Wig-A-Lo and willow tail shad have been productive. Be safe this holiday weekend.
South Padre
GOOD. 80 degrees. Fishing is fair this week in the Lower Laguna Madre as the water temperature continues to increase. Keeper trout 17-23 inches are spotty, but best along the intercoastal using Kelly Wigglers and live shrimp. Dead calm water in the mornings are creating ideal conditions. Small schools of redfish and drum are easy to find with the slick bay waters. Catching king mackerel and schools of Spanish mackerel around the jetties to the mouth of the river. Be safe this holiday weekend.
Port Isabel
GOOD. 82 degrees. Fishing is good this week in the Lower Laguna Madre. Keeper trout 17-23 inches are fair, but best along the intercoastal using Kelly Wigglers and live shrimp. Small schools of redfish are spotty but best along soil banks and structure. Black drum are schooling around South Bay and the old causeway. Sheepshead are good in the old causeway and the jetties. Be safe this holiday weekend.
