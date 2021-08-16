Sabine Lake
Overall conditions: GOOD. 86 degrees. Fishing patterns remain consistent. The ship channel or the south end of the lake are great spots for speckled trout. Redfish and speckled trout are good on the humps 5-11 feet of water using live shrimp or live croaker on a popping cork, plastics with a quarter inch head with chartreuse tail. Flounder are good in 8-14 feet of water using jigs, gulf shrimp, and plastics with chartreuse tails. Fish in-coming tides and in the channel finding bait fish in the steel bulkheads. Trout are good in the jetty fishing early morning top water using live croaker, plastics, swimbaits, and topwaters. Many catches of sharks as well.
Bolivar
GOOD. 87 Degrees. Speckled trout have been fair near the north jetty as well along the shoreline on live shrimp. Redfish have been good along the shoreline and are best caught on shrimp, soft plastics or topwaters early. Black drum are good around vegetation or structure on crab or shrimp. Flounder are fair around the jetty on shrimp.
Trinity Bay
GOOD. 86 degrees. Fishing remains in the summer pattern. Redfish are good in the spillways on mullet and shrimp. The northwestern and eastern sides of the bay are still solid. Flounder are fair around rocks using mullet or minnow.
East Galveston Bay
FAIR. 87 degrees. We are seeing similar fishing patterns as last week. Redfish and speckled trout are still along the shorelines and near the jetties. You can also find them in the deep water around structures like reefs. Soft plastics or shrimp are great. Sheepshead are good and will be found primarily around rocks on minnow.
West Galveston Bay
FAIR. 87 degrees. West winds are mudding up the water, but some success has been seen with live bait early in the morning. Wade fishing in the west and closer to the pass has seen success. Redfish and trout are good using shrimp on popping corks, croaker bottom rigs.
Texas City
GOOD. 87 degrees. Fishing has been good with early morning bites. Redfish and speckled trout are good using any kind of live bait.
Freeport
GOOD. 85 degrees. Amber jack is good on live baits. Kingfish are great on ribbon fish. Mahi mahi are good trolling.
East Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 85 degrees. Winds picked up this past week pushing the fishing from the surf into the bay. Redfish and trout are good on live baits. Return to the surf if the winds die down and the surf flattens.
West Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 85 degrees. The surf is proving to be excellent for trout, redfish and black drum as the winds die down. Use artificials and live bait for the best success. Shrimp is slow due to freshwater run-off.
Port O'Connor
GOOD. 85 degrees. The surf continues to be good for trout using live croaker. Trout, black drum, redfish, black tip, spinner sharks and a few tarpin are good in the jetty using live croaker, dead shrimp, and spanish sardines. PORT ARANSAS: GOOD. 84 degrees. Tarpon are good around the jetties on freelined mullet. The surf is full of menhaden balls you can find these by following the birds. Trout are plentiful on shrimp. Sharks are in the surf around the bait balls, please fish with caution.
Rockport
FAIR. 85 degrees. The redfish are biting on cut mullet and cut ladyfish around L reef. Speckled Trout are good on shrimp under a popping cork fishing along the shoreline or around structures. Flounder have been good on minnow around the piers. Black drum are fair above the grass on crab.
Corpus Christi
GOOD. 84 degrees. Speckled trout are around the well using shrimp or croaker on a free line in water 10-15 feet. Redfish are good off of the Portland shore line with cut perch, ladyfish and live croaker.m Sharks are plentiful around the gas rigs and will bite whatever you offer.
Baffin Bay
VERY GOOD. 88 degrees. Fishing in Baffin Bay has gotten very slow, for best results fish early in the morning. Live bait is producing large trout. Redfish are good with soft plastics fishing sand pockets, drop-offs and grass lines submerged in three feet of water.
Port Mansfield
GOOD. 86 degrees. Redfish are still at the jetties and on the flats near grass and potholes use kwiggler paddle tails, topwaters and shrimp under a popping cork. Trout seem to be holding deeper off the grass throwing kwiggler ball tail, topwaters and shrimp under a popping cork. Red snapper are good in state waters. Remember to keep a few to eat and release the rest.
South Padre
GOOD. 80 degrees. Redfish are still good, but becoming spotty. Fish the gas well flats with popping corks and long drifts. Cut mullet and ballyhoo also work with a little patience. Some boats are finding success fishing the sand behind Three Islands all the way to the saucer. Catching a lot of redfish, but few slot fish most undersized (looking good for fall). Trout are plentiful, but most under 17 inches. A few trout and redfish working the edge of the spoil banks.
Port Isabel
GOOD. 82 degrees. Redfish are still good, but becoming spotty. Fish the gas well flats with popping corks and long drifts. Cut mullet and ballyhoo also work with a little patience. Some boats are finding success fishing the sand behind Three Islands all the way to the saucer. Catching a lot of redfish, but few slot fish most undersized (looking good for fall). Trout are plentiful, but most under 17 inches. A few trout and redfish working the edge of the spoil banks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.