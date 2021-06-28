Sabine Lake
Overall conditions: GOOD. 81 degrees. Speckled trout and Redfish will be along the shorelines or around the jetties and are good on live baits or topwaters. Speckled trout are also in 9-10 feet of water. Look for redfish over shell and chasing schools of mullet and shad. Flounder are good around rocks on shrimp.
Bolivar
GOOD. 86 Degrees. Speckled trout have been fair near the north jetty on the southern end of the peninsula as well as in less than 6 feet of water on live shrimp. Redfish have been good along the shoreline and are best caught on shrimp or soft plastics. Black drum are good around vegetation or structure on crab or shrimp. Flounder are fair around the rocks on shrimp.
Trinity Bay
GOOD. 82 degrees. Fishing under the birds, working structure and wading the flats are the best methods to fish for both redfish and speckled trout here. The most popular wading areas are along the northwestern and eastern sides of the bay. Flounder are highest in numbers around the rocks and would recommend using mullet or mud minnows.
East Galveston Bay
GOOD. 85 degrees. Seawolf Park is a hot spot right now for redfish and speckled trout, shrimp is best bait. They have also been higher numbers near the jetties, Catfish are good on cut bait. Sheepshead are fair and will be found primarily around rocks on shrimp. .
West Galveston Bay
GOOD. 85 degrees. Redfish are best around structure or along the shoreline. The top water action has been good for speckled trout near the jetties, some redfish will also be mixed in. Sheepshead are fair and will be found primarily around rocks on shrimp.
Texas City
GOOD. 85 degrees. Redfish are best along the shoreline on live bait. Flounder are good on live bait around the jetties and wherever there are rocks. Speckled trout are good in the shallows along the shoreline on shrimp or soft plastics. Black drum are fair on blue crab around vegetation. Sheepshead are fair around the dike on mullet.
Freeport
GOOD. 85 degrees. Redfish will be found along the flats or shoreline and are best on shrimp.. Speckled trout are good on shrimp near the pass or in the shallow water, less than 4 feet. Sheepshead will be found around the oyster reefs and rocks and are good on live bait. Flounder are good around the rocks on mullet. Black drum are good on shrimp, slow bouncing off the bottom around vegetation or structure.
East Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 85 degrees. Mid bay reefs are the place to be on this side of the bay- specifically Chinquapin and Boggy reefs. Speckled Trout and redfish are good on live bait near structures. Black drum have been good on blue crab over vegetation.
West Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 85 degrees. Speckled Trout and Redfish will be where the bottom is mud and shell mix and can be caught on live shrimp or topwaters. Wading has been one of the best method to beat the heat. Sand and grass shorelines along this side of the bay have held scattered catches of speckled trout on topwaters and live shrimp. Flounder are good on shrimp around the rocks. Black drum are good on blue crab or shrimp and will be found in deeper water around vegetation or structure.
Port O'Connor
GOOD. 86 degrees. The Speckled Trout and redfish are good in less than 10 feet on live shrimp. Black drum are fair on shrimp and will be in deeper channels. Flounder are good around the jetties on shrimp or minnow. Sheepshead are fair around the rocks on live bait. Bull reds are plentiful in front of the jetties in the morning.
Rockport
GOOD. 85 degrees. The key for finding the fish have been the very shallow water with thick grass in the northern areas. Redfish are good using topwaters in black or white/red color in the bay or along the shoreline. Speckled Trout are good on shrimp under a popping cork and are being found around the shoreline. Flounder have been good on mullet around the piers and Rockport wall. Black drum are fair and will be found around grass beds on shrimp.
Port Aransas
GOOD. 85 degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are in water less than 8 feet, along the shorelines and jetties. Earlier in the day use soft plastics, topwaters or shrimp. Black drum are good on shrimp or crab around vegetation and structures.
Corpus Christi
GOOD. 84 degrees. Sunset Lake and Bob Hall Pier are two great spots for redfish, speckled trout, flounder, and black drum. If the surf is green, try live shrimp under a float. In stained water use shrimp. The Laguna flats is also a hot spot using shrimp.
Baffin Bay
VERY GOOD. 88 degrees. This is the place to be for large speckled trout. It is still holding a good number of redfish on the east side, and flounder. They will most likely be found in water less than 4 feet. The darker colors will perform best when the water is dirty. Flounder are good on live bait around the rocks.
Port Mansfield
GOOD. 86-87 degrees. Redfish are good out on the flats using kwiggler paddle tail in red and white, top waters and shrimp under a popping cork. Speckled Trout are still tough to find in any numbers but are scattered - use the kwiggler ball tail in red and chartreuse and shrimp under a popping cork. Red snapper are good when you can get out. Remember to keep a few and release the rest.
South Padre
GOOD. 83 degrees. Speckled trout and redfish have been in water less than 5 feet deep over sand bars and are good on kwigglers. The topwater bite is very good in the morning. The south jetties are a few favorite spots for jetty fishing. Black drum will be in the deeper water channels or around vegetation or structure and are best on shrimp.
Port Isabel
GOOD. 83 degrees. Speckled Trout can be found in the grassflats around the lower Laguna Madre or in shallow water where grass is thick and are best caught using shrimp. Redfish will be found in less than 5 feet of water over sand bars with grass bottom and are best on live baits or topwaters in the morning. Sheepshead are good on mullet around rocks. Flounder are good on fresh shrimp or mullet. Black drum are fair on shrimp around vegetation and structure.
