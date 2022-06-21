A Port Lavaca woman pleaded guilty to 26 counts of voter fraud this month.

District Judge Eli Garza sentenced Monica Renee Mendez, 37, to five years of deferred adjudication probation, 80 hours of community service as well as fees and fines totaling $1,415 after she entered her guilty plea on June 8.

The charges stem from a May 2018 Bloomington water board election.

Here is what we know, and don't know, about Mendez:

Mendez worked as a volunteer deputy during the 2018 water board election in Bloomington.

Mendez was responsible for helping residents register to vote.

During that election, 275 people in Bloomington registered to vote using the same mailing address, a post office box associated with ALMS, a local housing nonprofit accused of unfairly trying to win votes during that election.

Mendez "ran a vote harvesting operation on behalf of a subsidized housing corporation in order to influence the outcome of a utility board election," according to the Texas attorney general's office.

She was charged with 26 counts of voter fraud, including three counts of illegal voting, seven counts of unlawful voter assistance, eight counts of returning marked ballots without consent and eight counts of election fraud.

She pleaded guilty.

She was sentenced to five years deferred adjudication probation and 80 hours of community service.

She was charged fees and fines totaling $1,415.