The St. Joseph High School Alumni Association will host the Flyer Classic Saturday, Oct. 5, at The Club at Colony Creek, 301 Colony Creek Dr. The proceeds from the tournament support scholarships for students attending STJ. You can support the Flyer Classic through sponsorships or by playing in the four-person scramble tournament. For the first time in 2019 the tournament will include a Calcutta. Shotgun start is at 9:00 a.m. Come play and then stay for lunch and live music on the patio! You don’t want to miss it!
Registration and sponsorship information can be found at www.stjvictoria.com/alumni/flyer_classic.cfm.
