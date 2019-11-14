The St Joseph Flyers (6-3, 3-2) will compete tonight for the second straight year in the TAPPS Division II Area round of the playoffs. They will be looking for their first playoff win since 2009 when the square off against San Antonio Holy Cross (6-3, 3-0).
The Flyers will look to contain a prolific Knights’ offense that features quarterback Gibby Salas. Salas will look to run the ball as well as throw it down the field. Based out of the pro formation, the Knights’ will look to run the ball with shifty running back Chris Melero.
“We expect a tough physical game. They play really good defense. They will fly to the football,” said Flyer coach Bryan Jones. “Offensively they want to run the ball. Salas has a good arm and is pretty athletic.”
Holy Cross features a 3-3 stack defense that is anchored by linebacker Kalijah Michael. Michael and the Knight defense will have their hands full as they will attempt to slow down KeAon Griffin, who won the Ford Tough player of the week. Griffin is coming off consecutive 200 plus yard rushing games.
The Flyers will look to slow down the Knight rushing attack while looking to control the ball on offense.
“We have to stop their run game and force them to beat us by passing the ball. I feel like our secondary is playing really good football,” said Jones. “Offensively, we have to take what they give us. We can’t look for the home run every time. We have to be content with taking three to five yards a play.”
The game tonight will generally come down to the play in the trenches along with the ability to limit turnovers.
“If we take care of the ball and do not turn it over, I feel really good about our chances. Offense and defensive line play has to be good this week, and we cannot lose the turnover battle,” Jones said.
