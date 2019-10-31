St. Joseph looks to put themselves into playoff contention with a TAPPS Division II, District 5 win over Westbury Christian at 7 p.m. Friday at Edna’s Cowboy Stadium.
A win would put the Flyers in good shape to earn a second consecutive trip to the playoffs.
The playoff scenario is a little murky in the district as of right now according to St. Joseph coach Bryan Jones.
“A lot of it depends on what happens this week with the other district games,” Jones said. “We need to take of business.”
Essentially, the Flyers (4-3, 1-2) would secure a playoff spot by winning their next two games.
Westbury Christian (1-7, 0-3) features an offense that relies on the pass. They throw the ball roughly 60 percent of the time. They rely on a traditional pocket passing quarterback.
“They throw the ball a lot,” Jones said. “Their quarterback is not looking to run the ball. He is always looking down the field, he’s looking to throw it. Their running game is pretty good. They have a solid running back that is similar to what we saw against Fort Bend Christian. They are very similar to us offensively.”
The Flyers’ defense limited Fort Bend Christians’ running game. St. Joseph held running back Claude Minkandi to 46 yards on 15 carries.
Fort Bend Christian was only able to muster up 80 yards on the ground against a defensive front that features D’Ary Patton and Holden Garcia. Jacoby Robinson has emerged as a top defensive back for the Flyers.
Offensively, the Flyers will look to continue their success running the ball. Behind a potent running trio of KeAon Griffin, Quincy Johnson and Drake Hale, the Flyers racked up 250 yards on the ground last week. Griffin led the way with 185 yards on 21 carries, scoring two rushing touchdowns, and one on a punt return.
Limiting fumbles will be a major focus for the the Flyer running backs as they put the ball on the turf 6 times last week, losing two of them.
“We must work on not turning the ball over,” Jones said. “Our defense will need stop their passing attack tonight. Defensively, Westbury’s secondary is pretty good. They do not look like a 1-7 team on film. They are a finesse team and they have athletes all over the field.”
