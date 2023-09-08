The Food Bank of the Golden Crescent will host an open house on Hunger Action Day, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at 801 S. Laurent St.
“As we mark the one-year anniversary of our new location, this open house provides a unique opportunity to learn more about our mission. We invite the community to come and explore the various avenues through which they can volunteer and join us in 'helping heal the hurt of hunger,'" said Robin Cadle, CEO of the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent.
As part of its commitment to community engagement and education, the open house coincides with Hunger Action Day—a nationwide initiative aimed at raising awareness about the critical issue of food insecurity.
"In the spirit of Hunger Action Day, let's turn our awareness into tangible action. Our doors are open, and we invite you to see for yourself the positive change we can create together in 'helping heal the hurt of hunger,'" Cadle said.