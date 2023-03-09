PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Newly elected Czech President Petr Pavel was sworn in as head of state in the capital Prague on Thursday.
The former NATO general took the oath of office before a joint session of both chambers of parliament in the Vladislav Hall of Prague Castle.
Many people watched the ceremony on screens outside. The army fired a 21-gun salute.
Pavel was chosen as the Czech Republic's next president in a runoff election at the end of January. The 61-year-old defeated the populist former Prime Minister Andrej Babis with 58.3% of the vote.
The political newcomer succeeds Milos Zeman, 78, who was not able to run again after two five-year terms.
He stands for a swing to a pro-European and pro-Western course as head of state. Zeman, on the other hand, had advocated closer ties with China and — until the Ukraine war — Russia.
In his inaugural speech, Pavel promised the government in Kyiv further support. He said it was important for Central Europe to speak with one voice on this issue.
"In doing so, we are ultimately also helping ourselves," said the former military man, who between 2015 and 2018 was the first general from an eastern member state to chair the NATO Military Committee.
He referred to the Czech Republic's own experience in August 1968, when Warsaw Pact troops invaded what was then Czechoslovakia. The last Soviet soldiers did not leave the country until 1991. The Czech Republic has been a member of NATO since 1999 and to the EU since 2004.
The office of president is largely ceremonial and holds only limited powers in the Czech Republic. He or she represents the country on formal occasions as its head of state, but can also serve as an influential opinion leader.
The president officially appoints the government and is the supreme commander of the armed forces. The Czech president also has the power to refer laws back to parliament once. The term of office is five years.
The Czech Republic — which borders Slovakia, Poland, Germany and Austria — has about 10.5 million inhabitants.
Pavel announced that he would visit all neighboring countries within his first 100 days in office — starting with Slovakia.
For April, he plans a trip to visit Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, together with Slovakian President Zuzana Caputova.
In his speech, he called for solidarity with the weakest in society. He wanted to stand up for values such as dignity, decency and respect, he said. To those who had not voted for him, he said, "We should talk more about what unites us."
Prague Castle is the president's official residence. But Pavel wants to work in his previous office for some time, for fear of hidden wiretaps. "Before a thorough search of the premises, I will certainly not work there (at the castle)," he told the Czech news magazine Respekt.
