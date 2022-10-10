"The only easy day was yesterday" Navy SEAL motto
Bill Pozzi teaches history at St. Joseph High School and thinks the current generation of students looks promising for the future.
"Overall, I think people are better today than they were back when I got out of high school," Pozzi said.
Pozzi spent two tours in Vietnam as a Navy SEAL or sea, air, land commando. He said that combat can be a powerful motivator.
"The problem is that it is addictive. You like that adrenaline rush," Pozzi said. "You miss that part of you getting into that. You miss the action."
Pozzi, 75, stayed in the Navy from 1966 to 2004. He served in Baghdad in 2003, but had to leave in 2004, when he broke his back. As part of that duty he oversaw a group from the Polish GROM, a special forces unit. One of the men he oversaw was Naval Polska, who served in GROM for 14 years. Polska published an account of his time based at Saddam Hussein's palace in 2003 in Baghdad.
"Pozzi played a major part in the task of getting our base ready," Polska wrote. "He built its infrastructure from scratch."
Polska wrote that Pozzi occasionally took part in combat operations.
"The guy just adored the fight throughout his entire career," Polska wrote.
GROM usually operated at night. Pozzi wanted those troops to sleep during the day, so they would be ready to go once night fell.
"At night you don't know 'who is who in the zoo'," Pozzi said.
To provide transportation for those troops, Pozzi and the troops went to one of the rental car lots at the airport and took 40 SUVs.
"They took the doors off of them and painted them olive drab," Pozzi said.
Pozzi would find items that he could trade to provide essentials to his troops. With the rental cars, he needed 500 gallons of gasoline. He found a batch of Iraqi flags. He knew where there was a chicken coop. Pozzi killed the chickens and decorated those flags with their blood, making them a wanted souvenir for troops in the area, thinking it was Iraqi blood. Pozzi adored those Polish troops he served with, saying there is typically a waiting list of 1200 people to try to get into GROM.
"They were very motivated, very efficient. They were mainly land guys," Pozzi said. "They were really good guys."
When the group came under attack, Pozzi was sitting in a truck. When the attack started he threw himself from the truck onto the floor and broke his back. That ended his time in Baghdad. He was medically discharged from the Navy.
"They kicked me out because I couldn't pass the test," Pozzi said. "They kept me long enough in physical therapy."
Pozzi still treasures his time in Vietnam.
"I had just a great time," Pozzi said. "That's the beauty of it. The high suffering you go through at the time calls for a high sense of humor."
While Pozzi was serving in Vietnam, he was asked to be part of the team that recovered the capsule from Apollo 12, whose crewmen were all Naval officers. Apollo 12 was the sixth crewed flight of the Apollo space program and the second to land on the moon. Pozzi said when the rocket launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, it was struck twice by lightning, but that only caused some instrumentation problems. These were resolved by switching to the auxiliary power supply. The mission ended on Nov. 24, 1969, with a successful splashdown. Pozzi was the diver who assisted the astronauts out of their capsule.
"The entire mission was scripted. It was very precise," Pozzi said. "Up to that time, we had the fastest recovery of a capsule."
Pozzi said that following the Tet Offensive, which launched on Jan. 30, 1968, the soul was sucked out of American forces in the country. The forces of the Viet Cong and the North Vietnamese People's Army of Vietnam conducted a series of surprise attacks against military and civilian command and control centers throughout South Vietnam. He said that SEALs were able to adapt better to the assault from the north.
"I don't think people get it. SEAL teams are about suffering," Pozzi said. "You can't let it get to you. Every member has to carry his own weight. You have to complete your mission."
While Pozzi was assisting his GROM troops he was asked to name the base. He was told the base would be named after him, which did not please him as base names usually come from those who died in combat. Instead, he named the base after his daughter, Jenny Pozzi, who at that time was an Army cadet at UCLA. His daughter is now a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army.
When Pozzi left high school, he and a friend hitchhiked around the world, visiting multiple countries. He joined the Navy in 1966. He was stationed aboard a diesel submarine when he first heard about the SEALs, but very few knew what they were intended to be. Pozzi was just sick of going to bed every night with his head coated in oil and slipping off his pillow. When John F. Kennedy was president, he became impressed with the actions of the Army Special Forces in Vietnam. As Kennedy, who was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor, had served in World War II in the Navy, he wanted something similar for the Navy. He had served with Roy Boehm, who would be tasked with delivering a Naval commando unit, according to Spec-Ops.Org.
Besides teaching history, Pozzi currently leads the Victoria Republican Party. He thinks the recent actions by Vladimir Putin are incredibly dangerous.
"With Putin, he wants to open Pandora's box," Pozzi said. "To talk about launching nuclear missiles is insane."
Pozzi said that was a situation he did not want his students to experience.
"What the crystal ball knows, who can tell," Pozzi said. "I don't want my history students experiencing that. I see this generation as so much better than I was in high school."