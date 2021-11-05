Friday
Area 5A
Sharyland Pioneer 3, Victoria West 1
Sharyland Pioneer 25 23 25 25
Victoria West 23 25 22 9
Highlights: (W) Avery Carlow 1 block, 3 digs, 2 kills; Kayden Clemons 14 assists, 8 digs; Caroline Cohen 3 digs, 6 kills; Hannah Loest 7 digs, 7 kills; Madi Rendon 10 assists, 9 digs; Abby Schley 4 digs; Kaylee Steele 1 block, 6 digs, 8 kills; Jazmine Valenzuela 13 digs; Grace Weiler 3 digs, 1 kill; Daidree Zarate 3 assists, 23 digs; Dailynn Zarate 1 block, 4 kills, 4 digs. Record: Victoria West 21-11, 12-4.
Area 3A
Blanco 3, Industrial 1
Blanco 25 25 24 25
Industrial 12 21 26 18
Thursday
Area 2A
Schulenburg 3, Holland 1
Schulenburg 22 25 25 25
Holland 25 13 14 15
Highlights: (S) Kieryn Adams 2 aces, 3 assists, 18 digs; Claire Antosh 2 aces, 1 assist, 2 kills, 1 block, 17 digs; Jessalyn Gipson 8 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig; Mackenzie Kunschick 3 kills, 1 block, 4 digs; Kloe Kutac 3 aces, 11 kills, 6 blocks, 3 digs; Meredith Magliolo 14 kills, 4 blocks, 3 digs; Megan Ohnheiser 2 digs; Tamara Otto 2 aces, 36 assists, 3 kills, 3 blocks, 10 digs; Jordan Sommer 2 aces, 2 assists, 12 kills, 2 blocks, 20 digs. Records: Schulenburg 34-10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.