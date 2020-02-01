Our readers love the sun.
That was evident from the response to our latest reader-contributed photo contest. We asked for photos of sunrises and sunsets, and you delivered. We received more than 100 photos.
The contest included photos from recently and years ago, from around the Crossroads and abroad.
The winner of the contest is Dirk Moore with his photo of the Atlantic Ocean from Ocean City, Md.
The second place winner was Jeffery Nelson’s O’Donnell photo with the sun among wind turbines; third place was Lisa Haynes’ group photo with the sun fading just out of sight.
Moore won a soap dish by Nora Fleming with an exchangeable blue Easter egg from Days Gone Bye! in Victoria with his photo.
The newest photo contest has already begun, and we want to see your most fascinating photos of clouds and the skies. Submit your photo by 5 p.m. Feb. 17 to VictoriaAdvocate.com/addphoto for a chance to win a gift certificate from Charlene’s Gifts.
