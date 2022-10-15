Three biology graduate student at the University of Houston-Victoria will present their research projects at the next UHV Discovers from 12:30-1:30 p.m.Oct. 20.
The program will be at the UHV University North, Room 111 and on Microsoft Teams.
UHV Discovers is an ongoing conversation about research at UHV and how the research impacts fields of study and higher education.
Alisha Merchant will present her research about SARS-COV-2 infection that was published in the book, “Computational approaches for novel therapeutic and diagnostic designing to mitigate SARS-COV-2 infection.”
Noemi Bustamante will discuss her research work with “Hunting for Cell Cycle Genes in Rotifers,” a project that analyzes and identifies whether the monogonont rotifer species Brachionus plicatilis is a viable model organism for cell cycle studies, particularly studies on the regulation of the cell cycle.
Oetia Noufe will present her internship work, “Simulation on the Patterns of Point Mutations,” where the substitution of one nucleotide for another during the course of evolution is a fundamental mechanism in the evolution of DNA sequences.
The public is invited to attend. To attend the event through Microsoft Teams, go to uhv.edu/uhv-discovers and click on the Teams link to join.