University of Houston-Victoria education students listen as Chance Glenn, UHV provost and vice president for academic affairs, speaks about the importance of education during the UHV College of Education & Health Professions' Student Teacher Induction Ceremony Tuesday at UHV Commons. Nearly 100 family, friends, UHV faculty and staff attended the ceremony, which the college hosts to induct graduating education students who have finished their student teaching requirements into the teaching profession. Sixteen of the 18 students graduating this semester attended the ceremony and received engraved pins, UHV bags filled with teacher supplies and gift bags from their field supervisors. Students in the JagsTeach program also received cords to wear for commencement. The college also announced where each student would be teaching in the fall. Nearly all of the students in attendance have already accepted teaching positions in Port Lavaca, Katy, Nixon-Smiley, Rockport-Fulton, Victoria, El Campo, Westhoff, Ezzell, Gonzales and the Houston area.