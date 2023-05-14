Members of the Flores family accept the Family-Owned Business of the Year Award on May 4 during the Small Business Association San Antonio district’s annual awards ceremony. The family owns Freddy’s Well Service, a Victoria company that plugs abandoned oil wells. Pictured, from left, are Frank Garcia; Patsy Garcia; UHV SBDC Director Lindsay Young; Richard Flores, president and general manager; Diana Flores, executive director and CFO; Mark Martinez, UHV SBDC business advisor IV; Virginia Luna and Adelaido Luna.