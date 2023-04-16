The University of Houston-Victoria recently received a $25,000 grant from the Dickson-Allen Foundation to support scholarships for students from three counties in the Crossroads region.
The funds will be used to provide scholarships to students, with half of the money going toward students from Lavaca County and the other half for students from Wharton and Gonzales counties. The donation is intended to replenish the Dickson-Allen Foundation Scholarship, which was first established in 2010 after the Hallettsville-based foundation gave its first annual $25,000 donation to UHV.
“We are grateful for the Dickson-Allen Foundation’s continued support of UHV and its students from Lavaca, Wharton and Gonzales counties,” said Amber Countis, UHV vice president for advancement and external relations. “Their ongoing history of generosity will leave a lasting impact on the region and the university for years to come, and we look forward to seeing how the students who receive these scholarships will grow and benefit.”
The scholarships will be awarded through UHV Financial Aid first based on need, then based on merit. To apply for the scholarship, students should fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid and the UHV financial aid forms, and the office will use that information to determine a student’s eligibility and need. The scholarship awards each student up to $2,500.
Donations toward scholarships, especially annual donations such as those given by the Dickson-Allen Foundation, enable the university to accomplish its primary mission, which is to help students, Countis said.
“UHV is proud to serve students from all walks of life, from the traditional freshman to working adults who want to finish their degrees or start a new career,” she said. “Grants such as this allow UHV to offer resources to students who may have struggled to afford a higher education. We can’t express just how important these donations are, and we are grateful that the foundation has chosen to invest in us in order to provide for our students.”