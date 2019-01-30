In the 1950’s and 1960’s my brother and I were blessed with a great aunt who treated us like the grandchildren she never had.
One time she took us to the St. Anthony Hotel in San Antonio so we could get a little culture and hear the great Liberace perform at the Symphony.
The legendary Liberace had to cancel and a newcomer, Van Cliburn, played in his place. The next morning my brother caught a glimpse of him waiting for the elevator and ran up to get his autograph. A very memorable hotel stay for two country kids.
