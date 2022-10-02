Jacqueline Young, maritime education outreach manager at the Port of Houston, came to the University of Houston-Victoria at Katy on Sept. 6 to give a presentation to UHV College of Business students about the port and the impact it has on the regional and state economy. About 50 students from the UHV College of Business’s supply chain management programs attended the presentation. During her discussion, Young shared how the Port of Houston works with area companies and what kinds of career opportunities are available for students, as well as information about important skills and internships.
