UHV President Bob Glenn, far right, stands with the award winners from Nov. 10's UHV Annual Report Event. Shown, from left, are Rob Angerstein, senior vice president and trust officer at Prosperity Bank, who accepted the Community Partnership Award on behalf of the Wood Family Memorial Trust; Josiah Hawkins, a UHV senior who received the Student Leadership Award; Bill Blanchard, retired CEO of DeTar Healthcare System, who received the People Who Make a Difference Award; and State Rep. Geanie Morrison, who accepted the Presidential Medal honoring her late husband, Jack Morrison.