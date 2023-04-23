Seven sets of outfits are on display inside the lobby of the University of Houston-Victoria’s Commons building, 3006 N. Ben Wilson St., as part of the “What Was I Wearing” display to raise awareness about sexual assault as part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
The display is made up of outfits that individuals were wearing at the time that they were assaulted.
The outfits were donated anonymously, and each set of clothing is displayed with a first-person account of how the victim was assaulted. The exhibit was organized by Mid-Coast Family Services and is intended to challenge the questions that place blame on victims for their clothing choices rather than on the person who assaulted them.